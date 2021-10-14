LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Maurice Gipson arrested, charged with shoplifting

Former Love After Lockup star Maurice Gipson loves to boast online about his fantastic new life with his reportedly pregnant new boo Mandy. But, things may not be all that peachy as the reality star was recently arrested and is currently facing a shoplifting charge.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Maurice was booked just before 7PM on Wednesday. The department’s site indicates that his bail was set at $20,000 and he was released less than an hour after being booked. Maurice’s booking page does not indicate the charge(s) against him, merely that it is a misdemeanor.
However, the booking page lists a court case number for the arrest. Searching the court case number reveals that Maurice has been charged with violating penal code 495.5, which is shoplifting.
Combining the arrest and court records creates an interesting timeline:
July 25, 2021 – Violation date
September 14, 2021 – Charge filed against Maurice
September 27, 2021 – Arraignment
October 13, 2021 – Maurice arrested
Maurice’s next scheduled court date is December 13.
Those keeping up with the antics of Maurice and Jessica (and Mandy) will recall that Maurice spent a couple months in jail earlier this year due to a parole violation. He was released in late April.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department website indicates that Maurice was booked again on June 9 for a misdemeanor charge. He was released on June 15. There is no court case number associated with the booking, and the reason for release is listed as “time served.”
#LoveAfterLockup Jessica & Maurice's messy break up continues to play out online. Get a full recap of the latest drama, including Maurice saying he sold drugs in prison and sent money to Jessica?! Plus, Maurice & Mandy's wedding photo?! #MauricesPieces https://t.co/NzIgZf29OF pic.twitter.com/eranUPVb9B
As far as Maurice’s personal life, his new boo Mandy is reportedly pregnant. There was a positive pregnancy test posted online, but the pregnancy has not been confirmed. Maurice also insists that he and Mandy are married, but there is no record of him divorcing Jessica.
