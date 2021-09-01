LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Destinie Folsom released from prison again

Hide yo kids! Hide yo husband! Love After Lockup heart (and car and credit card) stealer Destinie Folsom is a free woman again!
According to VINELink, Destinie was released from custody on Friday. The only information provided is “sentence served.” It’s unclear if Destinie is currently on parole or probation after her release.
In case you missed it, Destinie was remanded to jail on November 20, 2020. The Glenn County District Attorney’s Office seemed to be boasting with their announcement about Destinie on Facebook, which mentioned Love After Lockup and even provided a link to WE tv’s website:
PEOPLE V. DESTINIE FOLSOM – (AS SEEN ON LOVE AFTER LOCK UP!)
Defendant was convicted of a felony violation of Penal Code section 4532(b)(1), Escape while serving 2 years for two felony convictions of Penal Code section 530.5, False Impersonation and 1320, Failure to Appear on a Felony Charge. Defendant was sentenced to 16 months prison concurrent to the 427 days remaining on her prison sentence and was remanded to jail today. This case was prosecuted by DA Stewart with assistance from Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Sergeants Holley and Draper.
WE Tv link: https://www.wetv.com/shows/love-after-lockup–35406
The statement indicates that Destinie was sentenced to 16 months in prison on a felony escape charge in November, and she still had 427 days left on her prior sentence. It has only been 280 days since the November sentencing, so I assume Destinie is once again out on parole. It’s unknown if she will need to spend time in a halfway house. If not, then perhaps she is already on the way to Ohio to cause drama for Shawn and his new prison bae, Sara!
The VINELink entry lists Destinie’s “Book Date” as June 1, 2021, but I assume that reflects when she was transferred to the last facility she was incarcerated in.
On a side note, I encourage you to check out Destinie’s aliases from her VINELink entry! Star, Pigglet, Tinkerbell, and Tweakerbell are my favorites. 🙂
We will continue to look into Destinie’s release and will update when we know more. We are currently compiling lists of which ex-convicts from Love After Lockup have gone back to jail or prison and which ones have remained free. Click here for Seasons 1 and 2. More seasons are on the way! (And now I will have to update Destinie’s entry!)
