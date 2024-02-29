LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Kristianna Miller arrested again

We have some unfortunate news to report for Love After Lockup fans. Kristianna Miller, who was the “Bonnie” inmate who married her “Clyde” John Miller in the back of a pickup truck in Season 4, is back in jail in Iowa.
According to jail records, Kristianna was booked early this morning on the following charges:
2nd Degree Theft – Motor Vehicle Theft
Class D Felony
Marijuana Possession – 1st Offense
Serious Misdemeanor
Meth Possession – 1st Offense
Serious Misdemeanor
Kristianna’s bond has been set at $10,000. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 7.
Did Kristianna violate parole, or are these new charges?
The last time we checked in on Kristianna was in October when it appeared she was finally off paper (completed parole) from her 10-year prison sentence in 2016.
According to Kristianna’s court case, her felony theft charge has an offense date of February 27, 2024. The other two charges have an offense date of February 29, 2024. So, it appears that all three of her current charges are new.
In addition to the criminal charges, Kristianna was also cited today for driving without a license. It’s not difficult to come up with a speculative narrative.
Kristianna “borrowed” someone’s car on Tuesday. She was pulled over earlier today and police found out her license was suspended. During the arrest they found meth and marijuana in the car or on Kristianna’s person. At some point, the car/truck Kristianna was driving was reported stolen. This is purely speculation, but it would explain all of the charges.
I should also note that the docket for Kristianna’s case includes a No Contact Order. There are no details available on who the No Contact Order was for, but perhaps it was the owner of the vehicle?
Kristianna’s concerning Facebook post
Just a few days prior to her arrest, Kristianna shared a very concerning post on Facebook.
“Gosh the world is such a disaster and I want to rid of addiction sooooo fu**en bad,” Kristianna wrote on Sunday. “I’m trying to seek help right now…. thanks so much to my real friends and family.”
The post was accompanied by this selfie:
Kristianna returned later in the day with a positive update. “Feeling a little bit more like I should,” she captioned a happier looking selfie. “F**k I hate you drugs.”
The most recent arrest is just the latest in a very long string of legal issues for 39-year-old Kristianna, who also has a long history of addiction issues.
You can visit our Kristianna category to catch up on most of what has been going on with Kristianna since her appearance on Love After Lockup Season 4. That includes our first post about her with a detailed timeline of her previous arrests.
To catch up on Kristianna’s fellow Love After Lockup Season 4 inmates, be sure to check out our inmate chart revealing who has been arrested again and who has managed to stay out of trouble after being released from prison for the show.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com