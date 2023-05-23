LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Angela and Tony’s divorce is final!

It’s FINALLY officially over for Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup couple Angela Ables and Tony Wood! After 42 months, 847 cartons of Marlboros, and who knows how many Mississippi prostitutorial hook ups, Angela and Tony are legally divorced!
Angela broke the news on Instagram moments ago. She shared a photo of the finalized divorce documents and added: “OFFICIALLY DIVORCED!!! HELL YES!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ PARTY TIME!!!!”
Angela also shared the final decree in her regular Instagram feed and added this caption:
Its official!!! I am finally legally divorced!!! I wish that POS nothing but pure happiness!!! Thats all I ever wanted for him since the beginning!!! “Love Always Wins!!” ✌❤😊
#loveafterlockup
#lifeafterlockup
#lifegoeson for damn sure!!!
According to the document, the final judgment for their dissolution of marriage was entered on May 15 in Lake County Superior Court in California. Angela and Tony’s wedding ceremony was in November of 2019. That means the couple was legally married for three-and-a-half years.
Of course, the troubled couple’s marriage has been over for a while. The two were off and on throughout their time together, but the “off” became permanent after Tony allegedly took Angela’s car and $4,000 dollars of her money and fled to Idaho in July of 2021.
Tony’s mom lives in Idaho, and he was dating a woman named Heather. Tony and Heather had some hiccups, but they were still together in February of 2023. Here’s an Instagram photo gallery of the two of them in Las Vegas for Valentine’s Day shared by Tony:
What’s very interesting to note is that Tony is the one who filed for divorce, not Angela. It’s also interesting that it was filed in California. The filing lists a PO Box address for Tony in Lucerne, California. It’s unclear if he is living there now.
California is one of the worst states in which to file for divorce, due in large part to the costly filing fees. Here’s an excerpt from Top10.com’s “5 Best and 5 Worst States to Get a Divorce in the US,” which ranked California as the number one worst state:
No matter which way you look at it, California is a bad place to get divorced. It has the highest filing fees ($450 at a minimum, and more in some counties such as San Francisco, Riverside, and San Bernardino), highest average attorney fees, and second-longest minimum waiting period. True, Californians generally earn more than other Americans, but divorce costs are exorbitant nevertheless.
In stark contrast, Mississippi is in the top five best states to get divorced in.
The standard fee for filing a divorce in Mississippi is the cheapest in the country, although some counties do impose additional fees. Mississippi is 1 of the 10 cheapest states in the US when measured by average divorce attorney fees. Its cooling-off period is close to the national average.
Actually, if Angela filed for the divorce in Mississippi, she could have potentially sued one or more of Tony’s Mississistresses! From the ABC News article “Best and Worst States for Getting a Divorce:”
New Mexico and Mississippi are two of only seven states that, in cases of alienation of affection, give the cuckolded spouse the right to sue the lover of the other spouse for damages.
One spouse’s having been an “idiot” at the time of marriage is grounds for divorce in Mississippi. In Indiana, two years of “incurable insanity” are sufficient.
Regardless of why the divorce was filed in California, I’d like to say congratulations to both Angela and Tony! It seemed clear to viewers (and Angela’s friends) from the very beginning of their relationship that it wasn’t good for either of them.
Given that Tony was the one who filed, and he was apparently willing to shell out the big bucks for the California filing, I would guess that we can expect a wedding date or even marriage announcement from him soon. Let’s just hope his abides by the #FridgeContract this time!
In honor of the official end of #Tongela, I thought we could take a short trip down memory lane as we revisit some of the couple’s numerous unforgettable moments…
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com