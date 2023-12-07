We have an unfortunate update for Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup exes Michelle “Puppy” Deaton and Eric Gayton as both of them were recently arrested in Georgia.
According to jail records, Puppy was arrested by the Carrollton Police Department on November 30 for a parole violation. At the time of this article, she is still listed as being in the custody of the Carroll County Jail. Her bond is “not set.”
Here is Puppy’s mug shot photo from the arrest:
It’s unclear what Puppy’s alleged parole violation is, or which case it stems from. As stated in our previous post about Puppy’s extensive criminal history, she was sentenced to ten years of probation in 2014 after being convicted of theft by receiving stolen property and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
The Georgia Department of Corrections lists Puppy’s “max possible release date” as June 28, 2024. There was a brief period of time in 2021 that Puppy was officially “wanted” and her GDOC entry stated that her parole end date was June 28, 2024. The primary offense listed for the parole was the possession of meth with intent to distribute.
Eric Gayton arrested
Eight days prior to Puppy’s arrest, her ex Eric Gayton was arrested and booked into the same jail!
Jail records indicate Eric was arrested on November 22 for… littering?! I’m assuming there is an interesting story here, but Starcasm has been unable to find out any additional information about Eric’s arrest or the court case.
Eric paid his $2,500 bond and was released after spending six days behind bars.
