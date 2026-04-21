Love After Lockup non-inmate cast members who were arrested after filming

It seems that hardly a week goes by without a new headline about a current or former Love After Lockup cast member being arrested. That should come as no surprise given that the concept of the show is people dating inmates serving lengthy prison sentences for prior convictions.

However, the arrests haven’t been limited to the inmates featured on the show.

In the 8 years since the very first episode of Love After Lockup premiered on WE TV in January, 2018, we’ve had numerous cast members arrested after filming who weren’t the inmate half of the relationships.

Starcasm has compiled a list of eleven of these non-inmate cast members of Love After Lockup and Love During Lockup who later wound up behind bars. We were as thorough as possible, but the list is most likely missing a few.

Before we get started with the list, there are some notes about specific cast members. Kerok was technically the inmate in his relationship with Britney, but the couple actually met while they were in prison together. Britney was later booked on a very minor traffic charge, but she is not included in the list because she wasn’t really a “non-inmate” cast member.

Heather Gillespie had lots of legal issues after she filmed her chaotic season with Dylan Smith. However, Starcasm has been unable to confirm an actual arrest for Heather.

Ayonna was booked into jail on Love During Lockup Season 4, but that was for an offense prior to filming. It could be argued that she was technically arrested, but she is not included in the list.

Non-inmate cast members who had prior arrests who were arrested again after filming are included in the list. The list would be much shorter without them.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP NON-INMATES ARRESTED AFTER FILMING



CLINT BRADY from Love After Lockup Season 2 was arrested multiple times after filming with his Goddess, Tracie Wagaman.

Clint was booked for misdemeanor marijuana possession while visiting Tracie in jail in June of 2018. This was not long after the couple was married for the show and Tracie was arrested again after stealing Clint’s rental car.

Clint and Tracie were arrested together on drug charges in August of 2019.

Clint split from Tracie and relocated to Ohio. He was booked twice in February of 2020 — once for marijuana and again for operating a vehicle under the influence two weeks later. One year after that, Clint was charged with driving on a suspended license. In October of 2021, Clint and his fiancée Gen were cited for marijuana possession while at a cemetery.



Love After Lockup Season 3’s ANDREA SYLVESTER had one of the lengthiest rap sheets of any cast member — inmate or not. (Andrea dated Lamondre on the show, who wasn’t due to be released until years later.)

Andrea managed to stay out of legal trouble for a long time after filming for the show, but she was booked for shoplifting in December of 2025. Her arrest turned out to be a bit more sympathetic than expected when it was later revealed she was stealing items she needed for a job she had just gotten in the medical field.



VINCENT GONZALEZ dated Amber Eggers on the third season of Love After Lockup, which later resulted in several more seasons for Amber and her former bunkie Puppy. However, it was one and done for Vincent, who later moved to Las Vegas and started dating another woman named Jerita.

Vincent’s relationship with Jerita was a volatile one. He was arrested twice for domestic battery in 2020.



KEVIN HALE had a few arrests prior to delivering the punch heard ’round the world during Love After Lockup Season 6. (Kevin was the one who knocked Tiffany’s other courter Kurtis out cold with one punch.)

Kevin continued to live on the straight and narrow after filming for the show — until very recently. Kevin was arrested for assault causing bodily injury in March of 2026. Starcasm obtained the police report from the incident, but it didn’t provide any additional information.



RANEKA HAYES wasn’t wearing her infamous Mountain Dew colored wig when she was arrested in November of 2025 for felony terroristic acts and misdemeanor simple assault. We don’t have any additional details about Raneka’s charges.



Perhaps the biggest shocker on this entire list is JULIAN, who dated inmate Christine on Season 9 of Love After Lockup. Julian was arrested for shoplifting at a West Virginia Walmart in on April 6, 2024. The arrest was just 11 days after Christine’s prison release on March 26, 2024 and Julian was with Christine when he was at the Walmart.



ZERUIAH JONES from Love After Lockup Season 9 was arrested in Florida in December, 2025 after she allegedly hit her husband Troy Jones in the face with a phone and later went after him with a knife. The charges were later dismissed.



LATISHA COLLIER was convicted of multiple felonies prior to filming for Love During Lockup and Life After Lockup with her prison bae Keith Collier. After filming started, LaTisha went right back to her felonious ways and was arrested multiple times on multiple felony charges, in addition to facing multiple personal and business evictions.

LaTisha looks to be the first former Love After Lockup non-inmate cast member who will be serving extended time behind bars. She pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges in April of 2026 and court documents indicate she will be sentenced as a habitual offender. Iowa statutes indicate a habitual offender convicted of a felony faces a minimum of three years in prison before being eligible for parole.



JADE CHIPPS was arrested in March, 2026 after she got into an altercation with her estranged husband Chris Chipps’ girlfriend Felisha at Chris’s house. Felisha had a Petition for Injunction for Protection Against Stalking filed against Jade. Police were called and Jade was booked.



Felicia’s boo RICH (real name Derek) was arrested in Texas on September 25, 2025. That was five months after Felicia’s release. He was booked for probation non-compliance stemming from a January, 2025 marijuana possession and unlawful carrying of a firearm arrest.



BLAINE BAILEY was Lindsey Downs‘ third try at an on-screen happily ever after, and her third failure. Blaine, who had multiple arrests prior to filming, was arrested again in June of 2025. We don’t have any additional details about his charge(s).

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com