Daddy Sauce Drip loses sponsor after going after stay-at-home moms

“If a stay-at-hom tries to convince you that her job is hard, no it isn’t,” Influencer Daddy Sauce Drip says in a video mocking women who take care of their families instead of pursuing a career.

Daddy says he knows because he’s a stay-at-home dad of 5 children aged 7 and under.

There’s already a problem with his assertions, as one of his children made a comment correcting their father, by explaining that they are 14, and their brothers are 16 and 17.

Daddy Sauce Drip responded to this by validating that he did have 14-year-old daughter, then accused her of being “exploited all over the internet.”

The daughter then released a TikTok video saying she doesn’t agree with her father’s opinion of stay-at-home mothers, and that she believes all SAHMs are hardworking. She did say that he supports her dad making videos in general to help support one of her younger siblings who has cancer.

Daddy Sauce Drip’s opinion has already cost him, as he’s lost a sponsor. HexClad cookware has immediately responded to the controversy with the following post:

“We hear you and thanks for making us aware of a creator’s recent post using our cookware. This creator’s views don’t reflect our values or our community, and because of that, we will no longer work with this creator, effective immediately. HexClad is for everyone in the kitchen.”