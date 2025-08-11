LaTisha Collier felony forgery & identity theft details

Love During Lockup and Life After Lockup star LaTisha Collier was arrested yet again over the weekend. The 38-year-old felontrepreneur was charged with felony counts of forgery and identity theft, in addition to driving without a license and an expired registration.

Given that LaTisha was arrested on a Saturday, it seemed unlikely we would be able to find out additional information about the charges until courts opened on Monday. However, the charges apparently stem from a prior incident in 2024 — an incident that has already been talked about by a popular Love After Lockup blogger.

LATISHA COLLIER FORGERY & IDENTITY THEFT DETAILS

According To Amber shared a video in September of 2024 in which she claimed LaTisha Collier was trying to rent a house after her most recent eviction, and her rental application was denied. LaTisha allegedly applied again using another woman’s identity, and was accepted.

From Amber:

[LaTisha] ended up moving and she used somebody else’s information that she knows to apply for a place. She got accepted, and she hasn’t been paying rent in that place. So now the person’s name that she used, now they’re getting sued because LaTisha hasn’t been paying rent. And they ended up filing a court notice, but it’s not for LaTisha’s name, it’s for this girl’s name. So now she’s getting dragged through this. So now this company is suing what they thought was LaTisha, but it’s actually this name that LaTisha used.

Amber spoke with the rental property manager, who confirmed everything. More from Amber:

They said [LaTisha] hasn’t paid rent. ‘We filed a court notice, but for the name she used, not her.’ They said that she had originally applied to live at this place, and she got denied under her name. So, literally minutes after she was denied, they suddenly received an application from another name for the same exact place. And this person, they met all the guidelines, so they were able to get approved But little did they know that it was LaTisha just using this lady’s name. But they do now know that she used someone else’s name.

Amber then did some absolutely spot-on fortune telling:

They just recently found this out, so I’m not sure what’s going to result from that now. Maybe a possible identity theft charge? Or, you know, some kind of fraudulent charge for pretending she’s someone that she’s not just so she can get approved for a place?

BINGO!

Below is Amber’s video. The portion about the alleged rental fraud starts around the 2:20 mark.

LaTisha’s most famous alleged fraud victim, Colleen Miller, has been posting about LaTisha using someone else’s name to rent her current house for almost a year. Colleen posted an affidavit from a Davenport police officer with details about the rent scam allegations against LaTisha.

According to the affidavit, LaTisha was the victim’s “business accountant and tax accountant for approximately 10 years and had access to the victim’s business and personal information.”

Below is a lengthy excerpt from the officer’s affidavit, in which LaTisha Collier is named as the defendant:

On August 22nd, 2024 the defendant fraudulently used the victim’s identification, social security number, and tax documents to apply and obtained a rental property at [redacted]. On March 28th, 2024 the defendant filed a rental application for the residence [redacted] but was denied. On August 22nd, 2024 at 2:03pm the defendant fraudulently filed a rental application using the victim’s name, social security number, email, driver’s license, date of birth, current address, employment information and tax documents. The defendant also forged the lease by signing the lease online using the victim’s name on the same day. The defendant used her own phone number to fill out the application. The defendant met with management of Ace Rental Property monthly and identified herself as the victim. The Ace Rental Property manager positively identified the defendant in a photo line-up. The defendant was the victim’s business accountant and tax accountant for approximately 10 years and had access to the victim’s business and personal information. The defendant has benefit by renting and living in the property since August of 2024 to the present The value of the rental property for the time frame is estimated at $37,400 from the lease agreement. Because of the defendant’s actions the victim has had two eviction hearing [sic] against her on 9/20/2024.

According to the Zillow listing for the rental property, it was listed for rent for $3,400 a month in August of 2024.

Both of the eviction cases against the victim whose name LaTisha allegedly used were later dismissed.

A criminal complaint accusing LaTisha of forgery and identity theft was filed on August 1. Court records indicate the identity theft charge was for an amount over $10,000. Jail records from LaTisha’s arrest indicated the identity theft charge was for an amount over $1,000.

An arrest warrant was issued for LaTisha on August 5.

Interestingly, the rental property in question was listed for rent on August 2. It’s unclear if LaTisha and her family have moved out.

LaTisha did a Facebook live soon after her jail release on Sunday, August 10. She said she was driving her youngest child to a birthday party when she was pulled over by police for an expired or suspended registration.

Police ran LaTisha’s information and found out about the outstanding warrant. She was placed in handcuffs and arrested.

LaTisha stated police offered to drive her daughter back to her house, but LaTisha asked that they call her husband Keith instead. Police agreed and even gave Keith a ride to the location of the stop so he could drive LaTisha’s vehicle back home.

After her Facebook live, LaTisha appeared live with her friend Mary from Kiki & Kibbitz on YouTube. Mary pulled no punches when she expressed her disappointment after hearing about LaTisha’s latest arrest.

LaTisha didn’t share any information about her new charges, but she did want to point out she planned to plead not guilty.

Here is the live with Mary:

We will continue to monitor the case and share any major updates.

Meanwhile, LaTisha Collier is still facing a felony theft charge after allegedly taking advantage of another former client of her tax business. Her trial in that case is scheduled to begin on January 26, 2026.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









