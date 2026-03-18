LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Kevin Hale arrested for assault

Love After Lockup‘s Kevin Hale, who famously knocked out Kurtis King in a one-punch halfway house parking lot brawl, was arrested this weekend in Texas.

According to police records, Kevin was arrested on March 14 in Arlington. He has been charged with assault causing bodily injury, which is a Class A misdemeanor in Texas.

It may be that Kevin once again punched and took off because he has also been charged with running a stop sign and no registration. The police report indicates Kevin was in the same 2014 Audi that he was driving in the punch-out scene.

Starcasm has obtained a preliminary report and the brief summary of the incident states:

Subject was operating a motor vehicle on a public roadway with expired registration, and failed to stop at a stop sign. Subject physically assaulted the victim causing visible bodily injury.

The alleged victim of the assault looks to be a 37-year-old Arlington man.

Jail records indicate Kevin has posted his $1,500 bond and has been released.

Starcasm is currently working to get more information and an updated mug shot photo for Kevin. (Mug shot websites that include Kevin’s arrest are using his 2014 mug shot photo from his felony drug arrest.)

On his season of Love After Lockup, Kevin was dating inmate Tiffany Bolton. That relationship didn’t work out, and it appears Tiffany has moved on and found her happily ever after. Tiffany got married in October of 2025, and she was quite the stunning bride!

Kevin Kurtis (the man Kevin knocked out cold on the show) is currently serving 35 years in prison for murder after he killed a man in a dispute over a bicycle.

Kevin’s co-star Kaylah’s ex Martel was arrested in December of 2025, leaving Tiffany as the only inmate from her season to not go back to jail after filming. Check out Starcasm’s Love After Lockup Season 6 Inmate Chart to catch up on all of the inmates from Tiffany and Kevin’s season.

Starcasm first saw reports of Kevin’s latest arrest in the Life/Love After Lockup & Love During Lockup Facebook group.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com