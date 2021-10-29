Former Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Clint Brady is once again in trouble with the law, and once again it’s due to his affinity for marijuana.
According to police records, Clint was ticketed with marijuana possession on October 23. Clint’s fiancée, Genevieve Bailey, was also ticketed. She was charged with possession of “a glass bowl used for marijuana.” Both charges are minor misdemeanors.
Gen and Clint were fined $100 each and they both have a court date scheduled for November 3.
There is no indication that Clint was in possession of a large amount of marijuana, and the charge doesn’t appear to stem from a driving incident, so it seems a bit odd that police would even bother ticketing the couple.
However, I noticed that the address for the offense was different that the addresses listed for Clint and Gen. I Googled the address and it is for a rather large cemetery in Union Township. If the couple were openly smoking marijuana in a cemetery, then it would make sense that they would be ticketed. Unfortunately, the tickets do not include contextual narratives.
Speaking of Clint and Gen’s addresses, they are different on the two tickets. Earlier this year, Clint stated in an interview that he and Gen were looking for an apartment to share. Clint also mentioned that he and Gen planned on getting married in mid-May. I do not know if the couple have married, but Gen’s last name has not changed.
A minor misdemeanor is usually nothing serious, but it might cause some problems for Clint given his drug-related arrests over the past few years, including multiple charges since moving to Ohio in early 2020.
CLINT BRADY 2020-2021 ARRESTS
Clint was pulled over near Cincinnati twice during a two-week span in February of 2020. On Valentine’s Day, Clint was stopped for a marked lanes violation. “Criminal indicators were observed and a K-9 was called to the scene,” the police report states. “A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana, THC liquid and a smoking pipe.” Clint was cited on misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.
Two weeks later, on February 29, Clint was allegedly texting with his ex, Tracie Wagaman, while driving his Chevrolet Camaro on a two-lane road. He crashed into a utility pole, and then careened across the two lanes of traffic before coming to a stop on the other side of the road. Clint told officers on the scene that he did not sustain any injuries, but the same could not be said for his Camaro, which was very badly damaged and undriveable.
Things went from bad to worse for Clint. From the police report:
During contact with [Clint], indicators of drug impairment were observed. His pupils were dilated, his eyes were red, and the odor of burnt marijuana was present on his person. He admitted to smoking marijuana and to having marijuana in his vehicle. He possessed a New Mexico medical marijuana card, but has not obtained his medical marijuana card since moving to Ohio. He was administered field sobriety testing and subsequently arrested for OVI. A probable cause search of his vehicle revealed marijuana and paraphernalia. He was transported to the Batavia Patrol Post and consented to providing a urine sample. The results of [Clint]’s toxicology will be supplemented to this report when they become available.
After his Valentine’s Day drug possession arrest, Clint was required to submit to a drug screen test prior to May 1. He didn’t submit to the test by the deadline, and his driver’s license was suspended as a result.
In January of 2021, Clint was pulled over and was found to be driving with a suspended license. He was still on probation from the DUI charge at the time, and he was booked into jail on February 1. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail and was back out the following month.
After his release, Clint stated in an interview that he had not smoked marijuana since his release, and he planned to remain completely sober for the foreseeable future.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com