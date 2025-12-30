LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Zeruiah threw phone at Troy, grabbed a knife before being disarmed

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Zeruiah Jones was arrested for assault and battery in Florida on Saturday. Starcasm can now reveal the alleged victim is Zeruiah’s husband, Troy Jones.

According to court documents, Zeruiah allegedly woke Troy up by hitting him in the face with his phone after she “found something that she did not like.”

Zeruiah later “retrieved a knife and was observed preparing to walk back towards” Troy. “Multiple family members witnessed this and rushed Zeruiah by grabbing her arms to intervene and disarm Zeruiah.”

Below is the full narrative from the probable cause affidavit. It’s important to note that Troy told officers his name is Dale. There is evidence suggesting Troy’s middle name is likely Dale, but nothing has surfaced yet confirming his first name is actually Dale.

On December 27th, 2025 at approximately 0559 hours, I was dispatched to *** ***** ***** ****** in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon my arrival, I met with Deputy R. Guerrero ID43436 who briefed me on the accounts that were provided by the subjects on scene. The suspects, Zeruiah M. Jones, husband, Dale Jones, advised he was sleeping when he was woken up by being hit in the face with a cell phone by Zeruiah. Dale advised Zeruiah was going through his phone while he was sleeping and had found something that she did not like resulting in Zeruiah hitting him in the face with the phone yelling, “What is this?” While on scene Law Enforcement (LE) were asking fact finding questions with Zeruiah’s family, Dale was heard spontaneously uttering that Zeruiah had hit him in the face with his phone and hit him multiple times during their verbal altercation/argument. Zeruiah walked away from Dale, entered the main residence of the Air B&B from the back yard mother-in-law suite, went to the main residence’s kitchen and retrieved a knife and was observed preparing to walk back towards Dale. Multiple family members witnessed this and rushed Zeruiah by grabbing her arms to intervene and disarm Zeruiah.

Dale was looked over for any injuries but no injuries were observed. Dale did not get medically assessed by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue when they were on scene. Zeruiah had a bruise on her left thigh. The family of Zeruiah advised the bruise was a result of her bumping into furniture throughout their stay at the Air B&B and that Zeruiah posted a video of herself on social media advising she was going to sue the Air B & B for the furniture causing her the bruise to her left leg. Zeruiah also refused to allow on scene LE to take photographs of the bruise.

Zeruiah has since been released, and she took to social media to issue her statement and share her thoughts on all the comments about her arrest.

