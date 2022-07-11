The recidivism rate for WE tv’s Love After Lockup inmates continues to rise. Chazz Harbison’s wife Branwin Jones is the latest to be incarcerated again after being arrested late last week.
According to jail records, Branwin is currently in custody in Oregon after being booked by Portland police on Wednesday, July 6. She was initially charged with misdemeanor theft, but court records indicate that the charge was dropped before a criminal complaint was filed.
However, jail records indicate that Branwin has been charged with a felony parole or post prison supervision violation. I assume that is why she is still being held. (It’s interesting to note that Branwin is booked under the last name Jones and not Harbison. Perhaps she didn’t change it when she married Chazz?)
Branwin’s most recent felony conviction was for aggravated identity theft in April of 2019. She was sentenced to three years of probation. However, Branwin violated her probation in May of 2020, and then again in July of 2020. After her second violation, Branwin was sentenced to 34 months in prison with credit for time served, plus two years of probation.
There is no recent update to the court docket in her aggravated identity theft case. We will keep checking to see if the new violation shows up.
Recent Branwin Jones News
Branwin posted a photo of two smashed up vehicles in her Instagram stories on July 4. “A drunk driver did this to my new car this morning!!!” Branwin wrote over the photo. “For those who drink and drive… Think twice before you get behind a wheel! I’m literally devastated.”
Chazz was reportedly asked about the accident and Branwin’s new car, and he claimed that Branwin doesn’t even have a valid driver’s license.
Here’s the photo:
Branwin also posted a video and a photo on Facebook on July 4. They featured Branwin out having fun with a couple of other women, including a “tuna melt party.”
“Am I doing ok? Mmmm no pretty stressed out but love love love a weekend with my girls!” Branwin wrote in the caption. “Xoxo happy 4th,” she concluded.
Prior to her Fourth of July festivity posts, Branwin made headlines in the Love After Lockupiverse after evidence surfaced online suggesting that she was escorting again. Chazz said he was aware of Branwin’s return to her old profession and added that he was hoping to have their marriage annulled.
Branwin and Chazz will be featured on the new season of Life After Lockup premiering July 29. Perhaps the WE tv cameras are still rolling and we will get to see Branwin’s arrest go down before the end of the new season?
There seems to be a bit of a curse in terms of blonde female inmates who recently appeared on WE tv. Max’s prison bae Tara Medlock from Season 1 of Love During Lockup was arrested in Georgia on April 25. Meanwhile, Stan the man’s basement bae Lisa McGraw is back behind bars in Missouri after she was charged with multiple parole violations and booked last month.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com