LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Zeruiah Jones arrested for assault in Florida

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup Zeruiah Jones arrested 2025

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Zeruiah Jones was arrested in Florida earlier today. She was booked on a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (without intent to kill) and a misdemeanor count of battery.

According to jail records, Zeruiah was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail just after 8 AM. She does not have a bond amount listed and is currently still in custody.

We do not have any additional information about the charges at this time.

Zeruiah and husband Troy were in Palm Beach, Florida to do a couple events. The couple co-hosted an ugly sweater contest at the Flare House restaurant on Christmas Eve. The day after Christmas, Troy and Zeruiah hosted a meet and greet at Cru Lounge in West Palm Beach.

Troy and Zeruiah Jones Florida events

Troy and Zeruiah made numerous posts from both events, and everything seemed to go well.

It’s unclear if the couple brought their four-month-old son with them to Florida, but there are multiple reports they did. In case you missed it, Zeruiah gave birth to son Saje Isaac Jones on August 27, 2025 – her first child with Troy.

Starcasm will continue to monitor Zeruiah’s case and share any major updates.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com

