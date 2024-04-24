Love During Lockup’s LaTisha Collier takes great pride in the fact that she was able to start her own tax preparation and financial services business despite having multiple felony convictions. However, it appears as though LaTisha may have returned to her criminal ways as she was arrested yesterday for felony theft.
LaTisha Collier’s arrest
According to jail records, LaTisha Collier was booked into the Scott County Jail early in the afternoon on April 23. She has been charged with felony theft in the second degree.
At the time of writing this article, LaTisha is still in custody with her bond set at $5,000. UPDATE – LaTisha posted bond and was released.
Starcasm can exclusively reveal LaTisha’s theft charge stems from allegations that she offered tax services via Boss Tax and Accounting Services to a client and accepted payment for taxes that the client owed, but then kept the money and never paid off the tax bills.
From the Criminal Complaint:
Detectives with the Davenport Police Department conducted an investigation regarding reported theft that occurred on April 26, 2023 via the business of Boss Tax and Accounting Services LLC…
The Defendant did offer tax services to the victim which were completed. As a result of the completed tax services, the Defendant informed the victim they had a tax liability of $8788.00. The Defendant offered to pay the tax liability for the victim if they provided them with the moneys.
The victim provided the Defendant with a payment of $8788.00 on April 26th 2023 at 12:58hrs. The victim was provided a receipt indicating a payment of $8788.00 with the account reference of ($40 to Iowa 2022, $457 to Illinois 2022, $4159 to IRS 2022 and $4132 for 2021.)
The Defendant was entrusted with this money by the victim in order to pay the victims tax liability…
LaTisha is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 30, 2024. She has reportedly been filming for an upcoming season of either Love During Lockup or Love After Lockup, so it should be quite entertaining to see her arrest featured on the show!
LaTisha’s husband, Keith Collier, is still listed as being in the custody of a federal prison in Colorado. The Federal Bureau of Prisons website lists his release date as February 25, 2025. Perhaps by then LaTisha will be in prison and they can flip their roles on the show!
It’s unclear who was the first to break the story about LaTisha being arrested. @MerryPants on Instagram posted about it early on, as did Geo Malak.
UPDATE – LaTisha responds to her arrest
As expected, LaTisha was quick to post on social media after she bonded out of jail. Unexpectedly, she didn’t seem to try to label the arrest as a big misunderstanding or try to blame the alleged victim.
Here is LaTisha’s full post from her Instagram account:
It takes a strong person to be positive in a negative situation. Thank you all for your support 🙌🏽
I pray for a positive outcome for both parties. I hope we can work this out quickly amongst each other instead of dragging an unessarry situation out for several years that will benefit no one.
Stay blessed 🤞🏽
In the comments, LaTisha claims that it was her husband, Keith Collier, who posted her $5,000 bond!
“Girl….. maybe get off social media for a bit 🤣 talk to ya husband,” a commenter wrote.
“He just bonded me out,” LaTisha replied.
