LOVE AFTER LOCKUP LaTisha Collier pleads guilty to felony charges, facing minimum 3 years in prison?

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star LaTisha Collier has pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges. Court records indicate she will be sentenced as a habitual offender, which means a minimum prison sentence of 3 years before being eligible for parole in Iowa.

LaTisha had three pending criminal cases heading into Friday:

• 2024 Felony theft charge after one of LaTisha’s tax business clients gave LaTisha $8,788 to pay taxes that were owed and LaTisha kept the money instead of paying her client’s taxes.

• 2025 Felony identity theft and forgery charges after LaTisha used the identity of one of her clients to rent a house. The lady whose identity LaTisha stole was later sue for eviction after LaTisha fell behind on rent.

• 2025 Misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge after police searched LaTisha’s home in the wake of her husband Keith Collier’s felony drug possession arrest and found a small amount of pot belonging to LaTisha.

LaTisha pleaded guilty to the 2024 felony theft charge and the 2025 felony forgery charge earlier today. As a result of her plea deal, the 2025 felony identity theft and misdemeanor marijuana possession charges were dismissed.

As part of her plea deal, LaTisha was forced to admit what she had done after repeatedly denying all of the allegations on social media over the past two years.

LaTisha’s statements from the court filings first posted by Mary from Kiki & Kibbitz:

FELONY THEFT: “On or about April 26, 2023, in Scott County, Iowa, I did take the property of another with the intent to deprive the other thereof, or did misappropriate another’s property in my trust or possession or control by using or disposing of the property in a manner inconsistent with or a denial of the trust or owner’s rights in the property. The value of this property exceeds $1,500, but does not exceed $10,000.”

FELONY FORGERY: “On or about August 22. 2024, in Scott County, Iowa, I did fraudulently use a writing with the intent to defraud or injury anyone. I did so with the knowledge that I was facilitating a fraud or injury to be perpetrated by anyone by altering the writing of another, to wit: a government issued instrument, without their permission to do so.”

LATISHA COLLIER TO BE SENTENCED AS HABITUAL OFFENDER?

LaTisha Collier likes to describe herself as the stiletto-wearing felon due to her multiple prior felony convictions. However, those multiple felony convictions may mean LaTisha will have to go a long, long time without being able to wear heels of any kind.

The plea agreement indicates LaTisha is pleading guilty to the felony theft and forgery charges “as a Habitual Offender,” which means she has at least two prior felony convictions.

Here is what the Iowa statutes have to say about sentencing in regards to a habitual offender:

902.8 Minimum sentence — habitual offender. An habitual offender is any person convicted of a class “C” or a class “D” felony, who has twice before been convicted of any felony in a court of this or any other state, or of the United States. An offense is a felony if, by the law under which the person is convicted, it is so classified at the time of the person’s conviction. A person sentenced as an habitual offender shall not be eligible for parole until the person has served the minimum sentence of confinement of three years.

There are a couple of positives for LaTisha. The agreement indicates prosecutors are willing to allow her to serve her sentences concurrently as opposed to consecutively.

The other positive thing for LaTisha is all about timing. The Iowa House passed a bill last month that would increase mandatory minimum prison sentences for habitual offenders from three years to 20 years. The new law would only apply to crimes committed after it takes effect.

LaTisha will also be required to pay restitution.

LaTisha Collier’s sentencing is scheduled for July 30.

#LoveAfterLockup LaTisha Collier AND her husband Keith Collier were arrested on drug charges today 🤦🏻‍♀️ Starcasm has exclusive arrest details, which include a confidential source for the police and LaTisha's bedside "cookie" box. #LifeAfterLockup LINK: https://t.co/uZpW2wYH5R pic.twitter.com/UixBZZlBHj — Starcasm (@starcasm) November 6, 2025

KEITH COLLIER’S FELONY CHARGES

LaTisha Collier’s husband Keith Collier is still facing felony drug charges after multiple arrests late last year. Just like his wife, Keith has an extensive criminal history that will likely result in him being charged as a habitual offender as well.

While Keith was still in federal prison in September of 2020, he filed a motion for compassionate release. Here’s an excerpt from the State’s response defending his 14-year prison sentence for crack and marijuana possession with intent to distribute:

By the age of 25, when he was arrested in this case, the defendant already had compiled a prolific criminal history, including convictions for burglary (age 17), possession of cannabis (age 19), DUI alcohol (age 19), unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (age 19), aggravated battery of a police officer (age 21), and criminal trespass to land (age 22). The defendant had a number of violations of parole and other forms of court supervision.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com