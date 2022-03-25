It’s not uncommon that those looking for love with an inmate have spent some time behind bars themselves. Such is the case with Love After Lockup truck driver Kevin.
Kevin is pitching his prison woo at 32-year-old Tiffany, who is serving five years for possession of a controlled substance. That charge is something familiar to Kevin because he has multiple convictions for it over the years.
Kevin’s first three convictions probably would have been expunged by now if Texas wasn’t such a conservative state. He was arrested and found guilty of possession of less than two ounces of marijuana in November of 2001, November of 2003 and then again in October of 2009.
According to court records, Kevin pleaded guilty in all three cases. For the first, he was given 12 months probation and deferred adjudication. For the latter two convictions, records indicate that Kevin’s “court confinement” was 5 days for each.
Unfortunately, Kevin’s most recent arrest is a bit more serious than a small amount of weed. He was booked and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. It’s unclear what the control substance was, but the charge was for “penalty group 1,” which includes cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl and ketamine.
Making matters much, much worse for Kevin is that the amount of drugs he was caught with was between 200 grams and 400 grams! His initial charge was for a very sever felony that could have landed Kevin in prison for life! From the Texas statute for sentencing on Kevin’s initial charge:
An offense under Subsection (a) is punishable by imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for life or for a term of not more than 99 years or less than 10 years, and a fine not to exceed $100,000, if the amount of the controlled substance to which the offense applies is, by aggregate weight, including adulterants or dilutants, 200 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Kevin would eventually plead guilty to a lesser charge and he received a sentence of five years. Texas Department of Corrections records indicate that Kevin was off probation/parole completely in September of 2019. That was five years after his sentencing, so I assume there were no violations or hiccups along the way.
While looking into Kevin’s background I ran across a few more interesting bits of information that Love After Lockup viewers may find interesting. None of it would merit a separate post, so I thought I would compile a few of the tidbits below.
Kevin’s cuh-razy ex Kayla is a single mother of two. Her oldest is a son, and I believe he is 16 years old. Her daughter is much younger — maybe 7-9? She’s been promoting the show on social media, so I assume she is OK with how crazy she is coming off.
Speaking of single mothers of two, Kevin’s super put together gal pal Lindy also has two children. And, judging from her social media posts, there doesn’t appear to be a man in her life right now. Lindy just turned 34 and purchased a small house earlier this year. Unless there’s something I’m missing, she seems like one of the best catches in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. (Are you reading this Kevin?)
Kevin has a younger brother who also has an arrest history involving drugs. He is currently in federal prison in Colorado with a release date of March 26, 2029. Perhaps Kevin could hook his brother up with a gal and a slot on a future season of Love After Lockup or Love During Lockup?
Another bit of information that did merit a separate post is that Kevin’s on-screen courting rival, Tiffany’s friend Kurtis, is currently in jail after being arrested for assault! Click the link for all the details on that!
After seeing the #LoveAfterLockup preview featuring an altercation between Tiffany's suitors Kevin and Kurtis, I decided to find out if either of them were recently arrested. Turns out Kurtis was recently arrested for assault – and he's still in jail! https://t.co/wsZOL6oQbA
— Starcasm (@starcasm) March 20, 2022
Oh, and then there is this repulsive Facebook post from Tiffany:
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com