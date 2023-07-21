LOVE DURING LOCKUP LaTisha Collier arrests and criminal history

Love During Lockup Season 3 introduces viewers to convicted felon Keith “Lil Mike” Collier and his wife, LaTisha Collier. LaTisha owns her own accounting and tax preparation business, and many viewers may wonder why an accountant would be using the Federal Bureau of Prisons as a match-making service.
As it turns out, LaTisha is no stranger to being behind bars herself! The 36-year-old momtrepreneur has been arrested numerous times over the years, including multiple convictions.
Unfortunately for LaTisha’s Boss Tax and Accounting Services, many of her charges and convictions are for things you wouldn’t want your accountant or tax preparer to be guilty of, including felony fraudulent practice and felony theft.
Starcasm has compiled a list of some of the charges filed against LaTisha Collier, as well as her convictions. Most of the entries include exclusive information from the court documents.
The list is arranged chronologically, starting with LaTisha’s most recent charges from November of last year. The dates and the original charges are in blue.
The list grew quite long quite quickly, so most of LaTisha’s probation violations and resulting sentences are not included. Also not included are the numerous civil cases involving LaTisha — including her business’s recent eviction. (Stay tuned for more info!)
Love During Lockup LaTisha Collier arrest history
NOVEMBER 27, 2022 – LaTisha Collier charged with interference with official acts and false report to a public entity.
According to the arresting officer’s affidavit, LaTisha allegedly called 911 to report the location of a suspect involved in a foot pursuit. She stated the suspect was hiding out in her back yard, and she provided the dispatcher with her address.
Officers arrived on the scene and located LaTisha. She denied making the 911 call, despite being in possession of the phone that dialed 911. Her home address was different than the one she provided to police.
Making matters worse for LaTisha, she refused to provide information about her identity to the officers on the scene.
LaTisha was found guilty of a interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor) and the false report charge was dismissed. She was fined $250.
DECEMBER 13, 2020 – LaTisha Collier charged with harassment of a public official and disorderly conduct — fighting or violent behavior.
On the above date and time, Davenport Police Officers responded to a large fight at 5220 Grand Ave (Deja Vu).
The charge stems from the investigation which ensued.
The defendant was observed by Officers in a physical altercation with multiple other individuals in the parking lot of the business. The defendant was also identified by witnesses as being involved in the fight.
When the defendant had been placed under arrest by Officers she refused to give her name. The defendant was advised she needed to identify herself and she still refused to do so. The defendant was later identified by jails staff.
Both charges were later dismissed by the court.
JULY 6, 2019 – LaTisha Collier charged with driving while barred and driving with a denied or revoked license.
LaTisha was allegedly caught driving despite being barred due to being a habitual offender. She later pleaded down to a single misdemeanor count of operation of a motor vehicle with an expired license.
SEPTEMBER 21, 2018 – LaTisha Collier charged with two felony counts of 2nd degree theft.
COUNT 1 – The Defendant did deposit checks from… her TBK bank account into her Marine Credit Union account. The checks [drawn] from the TBK bank account came back as a closed account. Subpoena results show the Defendant’s TBK account closed on 05/11/18 and never had more than $52.00 deposited into it. The amount the Marine Credit Union is out from the Fraudulent checks is $3,348.39.
COUNT 2 – The Defendant did deposit 3 checks into her Fortress Bank account from her TBK bank account. The Defendant then withdrew the money from the bank before the TBK checks cleared. The TBK bank checks came back as insufficient funds. A subpoena showed that the Defendant never had more than $52 deposited into her account. The Bank is out $2,723.00 from the fraudulent checks.
LaTisha Collier pleaded guilty to both felony theft charges and was given a 5-year suspended prison sentence. She was placed on 2 years of probation and it appears that she was fine $1,000 for each conviction, in addition to making restitution.
AUGUST 5, 2018 – LaTisha Collier charged with driving while barred and driving with a denied or revoked license.
Court records indicate LaTisha pleaded guilty to both charges. She was sentenced to 365 and 120 days in jail, but the sentences were concurrent and suspended. She was placed on one year of probation.
FEBRUARY 22, 2018 – LaTisha Collier charged with driving while license denied or revoked. According to the officer’s affidavit, LaTisha “had a driving status of Revoked for OWI test refusal from 10-05-2017 until 10-04-2018.”
LaTisha pleaded guilty to the charge and was given a 120-day suspended jail sentence. She was fined $1,000 and placed on probation for one year.
SEPTEMBER 24, 2017 – LaTisha Collier charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence. She was found guilty and given a 28-day suspended jail sentence in addition to a $1,250 fine.
OCTOBER 21, 2013 – LaTisha Collier charged with a felony count of fraudulent practice in the first degree.
From the affidavit:
[LaTisha] failed to report accurate income from her in-home daycare business as well as her [husband’s] employment income, to the Iowa Department of Human Services, as is required. Misrepresentation of facts from about September 2010 through about September 2012, have resulted in [LaTisha] and her household receiving the following public assistance benefits:
Food Assistance $9,551.00;
Title XIX Medical Assistance $9,489.54:
Total $19,040.54
LaTisha Collier was found guilty of fraudulent practice in the first degree. She was given a 10-year suspended prison sentence and 3 years of probation. She was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay more than $19,000 in restitution. She was later found guilty of multiple probation violations stemming from this conviction.
DECEMBER 19, 2011 – LaTisha Collier charged with a felony count of theft in the first degree. According to the complaint, LaTisha visited multiple credit unions and cashed fraudulent checks valued at just under $12,000 combined.
LaTisha was found guilty of a lesser felony charge of theft in the second degree. She was given a 5-year suspended prison sentence and 2 years of probation. She was later found guilty of multiple probation violations stemming from this conviction.
FEBRUARY 16, 2007 – LaTisha Collier charged with third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor, after renting a Rug Doctor from Hy-Vee and not returning it. LaTisha was found guilty and given a 240-day suspended jail sentence plus one year of probation. She was fined $625 and ordered to pay $882.26 in restitution.
SEPTEMBER 26, 2005 – LaTisha Collier charged with theft in the fifth degree after writing bad checks to Domino’s Pizza in the amount of $103.98 (including fees). She was found guilty, fined $100, and ordered to pay restitution.
AUGUST 18, 2005 – LaTisha Collier charged with third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor, after writing $669.66 worth of bad checks at Wal-Mart. LaTisha was found guilty and given a 240-day suspended jail sentence plus one year of probation. She was fined $500 and ordered to pay $844.66 in restitution.
