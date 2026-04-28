Addison Rae’s dad Monty Lopez Arrested on Marijuana Charge Following Police Visit to Louisiana Home

Monty Lopez, is facing legal trouble after being arrested in Louisiana on a felony drug charge, according to jail records.

Authorities say Lopez was booked on April 28, 2026 on a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Records indicate he remains in custody following the arrest.

The incident appears to stem from an earlier police response at Lopez’s home in Lafayette just days prior. Officers with the Lafayette Police Department were initially dispatched on April 23 for what was described as a mental health-related call. However, officials say the situation escalated into a criminal investigation during their visit, ultimately leading to the drug charge filed against him.

While details about what officers discovered inside the home have not been fully disclosed, multiple patrol vehicles were seen outside the residence at the time, suggesting a significant law enforcement presence.

This is not the first time Lopez has drawn public attention for personal controversies. In recent years, he has been involved in several high-profile disputes and allegations that have played out publicly, particularly on social media. In 2022, Lopez faced backlash over allegations of inappropriate behavior and relationships, which contributed to a very public split from his wife, Sheri Easterling. The situation sparked widespread discussion online, especially given his daughter’s massive following and carefully curated public image.

Lopez has also been outspoken online, at times engaging in public feuds and posting erratic or controversial content, which has further fueled scrutiny of his behavior. While these incidents did not previously result in criminal charges, they contributed to an ongoing pattern of instability in his public persona.

As of now, it remains unclear whether Lopez has retained legal representation or when he may appear in court. The Lafayette Police Department has not released additional details about the evidence supporting the distribution charge.

UPDATE: Monty has been released.