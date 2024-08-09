LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Julian arrested in April, was with Christine at the time

Love After Lockup Season 9’s Julian, who is dating serial bank robber Christine Martin, was arrested in May of this year. He was with Christine at the time, but she was merely cited and not booked.

Love After Lockup Julian arrest details

Julian was arrested for obstructing an officer, fleeing, and shoplifting in Wood County, West Virginia on April 6, 2024. The arrest was just 11 days after Christine’s prison release on March 26, 2024.

According to the arrest report, police were called to the Walmart in Vienna, West Virginia for a suspected shoplifting in progress. Julian was observed walking around the store with cloth Walmart bags in a shopping cart. The 46-year-old was seen concealing items inside and under the bags.

Julian then met with a woman in the back of the store, who was later identified as Christine. Christine had “a large tote bag that appeared to have merchandise in it.” Video footage showed Julian in possession of a small piece of paper that looked like a receipt.

Julian and Christine walked past the cash registers to the customer service desk. They spoke with an employee at the desk, then left the store without paying for the merchandise.

Julian tried to run

Police officers confronted Julian outside the store and he attempted to run away. Two officers “chased the male on foot while giving the male commands to stop running. [The officers] chased the male to the end of the parking lot where the male ran into a patch of grass and fell down.”

Julian was ordered to roll over and place his hands behind his back. He complied and was placed in handcuffs.

When asked about the woman he was with and where she might have gone, Julian replied: “Who? What girl?”

Christine didn’t get away

Police later observed Christine entering a nearby PetSmart. They confronted her inside the store and she admitted that Julian was her boyfriend.

Christine no longer had the tote bag with her, but she admitted to the officers that “she put it down on another shelf in PetSmart.” She showed the officers where the bag was, and admitted that the bag and its contents were stolen.

The contents of the bag are described as a “card game and socks” in the arrest report. The retail value of the items stolen by Christine was $69.83.

The retail value of the items stolen by Julian totaled $546.19. There is no description of the items taken by Julian.

Julian arrested, Christine cited

Officers ran a background check and found that neither Julian nor Christine had active warrants or prior convictions for shoplifting. (Apparently Christine’s multiple bank robberies in multiple states was not an issue!)

Christine was cited for shoplifting first offense, and she was released from the scene. (I assume she was no longer on parole from her robbery convictions?)

Julian was arrested for shoplifting, attempting to flee, and obstructing an officer. The obstruction charge was due to his statements denying he knew Christine.

Julian was arraigned and given a bond of $5,000. He posted his bond and was released.

On May 23, Julian pleaded guilty to shoplifting and fleeing. He was fined $422.96 and ordered to pay a $1,092.38 civil penalty to the Walmart store in Vienna. The obstruction charge was dismissed as part of a plea deal.

#LoveAfterLockup We have details on Christine's 6 bank robberies, 5 of which were committed in 3 different states over the course of just 9 days! 😳 The article includes a timeline with how much money Christine took from each bank. LINK: https://t.co/viYBJq3W3N pic.twitter.com/VbpfN6adSt — Starcasm (@starcasm) August 3, 2024

Julian and Christine were stealing items for her kid’s birthday

The arrest report reveals the reason Julian and Christine were attempting to steal items from a West Virginia Walmart.

After speaking to Christine and Julian for some time, [the arresting officer] found that the couple is staying in Parkersburg to visit Christine’s daughter for a birthday party. [the arresting officer] found that due to the cost of getting to Parkersburg and having to go back home to Maryland, the couple became low on money and wanted to steal things for her daughter.

Based on Christine’s social media posts, she has a son who will be turning 15 in August. She also has a pair of younger twins — a boy and girl.

Given the fact that the incident was within two weeks of Christine’s prison release, combined with the fact that she and Julian were planning on attending her daughter’s birthday, it seems likely that WE tv was filming the couple around the time of the shoplifting incident.

To find out if Julian’s arrest is addressed on the show, be sure to tune in for new episodes of Love After Lockup airing Friday nights at 8/7c on WE tv.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm.










