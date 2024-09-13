Bravo’s Fall 2024 Reality TV lineup

Bravo has released its Fall 2024 Reality TV lineup. Keep reading to plan what nights you’ll be staying in…

Bravo Fall 2024 Reality TV lineup

Monday

9-10 P.M. Below Deck Mediterranean

10-10:30 P.M. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Below Deck Cast News: Captain Sandy Yawn is in control of the yacht Mustique in Season 9, which fans will remember is the same vessel featured in Season 7. Aesha Scott and Elena Dubaich returned to a mostly new team including Chef Johnathan Shillingford and Bosun Iain Maclean.

Tuesday

9-10 P.M. The Real Housewives of New York City (premieres October 1st)

10-10:30 P.M. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

RHONY Cast News: Season 14 cast members Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Brynn Whitfield, Jessel Tank, and Erin Lichyare all set to return for Season 15 in addition to adding a new full-time wife Racquel Chevremont. Fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff will join as a ‘friend of.’

Wednesday

9-10 P.M. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (premieres September 18th)

10-10:30 P.M. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

RHOSLC Cast News: Original cast members Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose will all return for Season 5. Angie Katsanevas is also a full-time Housewife again! Shocking everybody is Mary M. Cosby, who is back in a full-time role. Salt Lake is adding one new Housewife Bronwyn Newport, and two new ‘friends of’ Britani Bateman and Meili Workman.

Thursday

9-10 P.M. The Real Housewives of Orange County

10-10:30 P.M. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

RHOC Cast News: Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson,Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, andJennifer Pedranti have all returned including new Housewife Katie Ginella. Alexis Bellino has also had a cameo.

Sunday

9-10 P.M. The Real Housewives of Potomac

10-10:30 P.M. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

RHOP Cast News: Out with the old and in with the new!Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo, Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, andMia Thorntonare joined by 2 new Housewives Stacey Rusch and Keiarna Stewart full-time and 2 new part-time ‘friends of’ Jacqueline Blake and Jassi Rideaux.

