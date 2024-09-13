| | | |

Bravo’s Fall 2024 Reality TV lineup

ByAshley Marie

bravo fall lineup starcasm

Bravo has released its Fall 2024 Reality TV lineup. Keep reading to plan what nights you’ll be staying in…

Bravo Fall 2024 Reality TV lineup

Monday

9-10 P.M. Below Deck Mediterranean

10-10:30 P.M. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Below Deck Cast News: Captain Sandy Yawn is in control of the yacht Mustique in Season 9, which fans will remember is the same vessel featured in Season 7. Aesha Scott and Elena Dubaich returned to a mostly new team including Chef Johnathan Shillingford and Bosun Iain Maclean.

Tuesday

9-10 P.M. The Real Housewives of New York City (premieres October 1st)

10-10:30 P.M. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

RHONY Cast News: Season 14 cast members Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Jenna LyonsBrynn Whitfield, Jessel Tank, and Erin Lichyare all set to return for Season 15 in addition to adding a new full-time wife Racquel Chevremont. Fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff will join as a ‘friend of.’

Wednesday

9-10 P.M. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (premieres September 18th)

10-10:30 P.M. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

RHOSLC Cast News: Original cast members Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose will all return for Season 5. Angie Katsanevas is also a full-time Housewife again! Shocking everybody is Mary M. Cosby, who is back in a full-time role. Salt Lake is adding one new Housewife Bronwyn Newport, and two new ‘friends of’ Britani Bateman and Meili Workman.

Thursday 

9-10 P.M. The Real Housewives of Orange County

10-10:30 P.M. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

RHOC Cast News: Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson,Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, andJennifer Pedranti have all returned including new Housewife Katie Ginella. Alexis Bellino has also had a cameo.

Sunday

9-10 P.M. The Real Housewives of Potomac

10-10:30 P.M. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

RHOP Cast News: Out with the old and in with the new!Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo, Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, andMia Thorntonare joined by 2 new Housewives Stacey Rusch and Keiarna Stewart full-time and 2 new part-time ‘friends of’ Jacqueline Blake and Jassi Rideaux.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



web analytics


Similar Posts

Below Deck Med Jason Gaskell will never, ever work with Storm Smith again

BELOW DECK MED Deckhand Jason will ‘never ever’ work with Storm again. What happened?!

ByAsa Hawks

It sounds like Below Deck Med viewers will be seeing some SERIOUS above deck drama this season! Deckhand Jason Gaskell was recently on Watch What Happens: Live! and revealed that he would “never, ever” work on the same boat as provisional bosun Storm Smith! Jason’s reveal came while he was playing “Toenailing The Line” and…

BELOW DECK MED What happened with Lexi? Did Lexi quit?
| |

BELOW DECK MED What happened with Lexi? Did Lexi quit?

ByStarcasm Staff

On Below Deck: Mediterranean Season 6, second stew Lexi Wilson has been clashing with Chef Mathew from the start, and revealed to her roommate Malia White that she has a burn list of all the people she feels have wronged her in life. After the crew’s second charter ended and the whole crew went out…

RHOSLC Was Sharrieff Shah really hospitalized with internal bleeding before Jen’s arrest?
| | |

RHOSLC Was Sharrieff Shah really hospitalized with internal bleeding before Jen’s arrest?

ByVioleta Idyll

Part of the saga of Jen Shah’s arrest on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City involved an emergency with Jen’s husband Sharrieff. Before the women’s party bus was surrounded by Homeland Security and NYPD officers, Jen told them that her husband was suffering from a major medical issue. Is Sharrieff ok? At the end of…

Michael Darby 2
| | |

Michael Darby’s sexual harassment lawsuit to feature on RHOP Season 4

ByJohn

We’re only a couple of months away from the RHOP Season 4 premiere, and info about the new season is starting to get out. Among the fresh tea is the fate of Michael Darby, Ashley’s sometimes-mysterious, sometimes-controversial husband, who faced sexual harassment allegations in a lawsuit brought by a Real Housewives of Potomac crew member…

BELOW DECK MED Did Chef Mathew quit for good?
| |

BELOW DECK MED Did Chef Mathew quit for good?

ByStarcasm Staff

So far on Season 6 of Below Deck: Mediterranean, Chef Mathew Shea already left the boat during the first charter over anxiety and a knee injury. Thankfully he returned and seemed to be serving up tasty food, but he clashed hard with second stew Lexi Wilson. She got so angry with him, she’s threatened to…

BELOW DECK MED Lloyd was bullied about his sexuality on his last boat
| | | |

BELOW DECK MED Lloyd was bullied about his sexuality on his last boat

ByStarcasm Staff

This sixth season of Below Deck: Mediterranean has been a roller coaster of drama and conflict, but also features true friendship and support. Lloyd has often spoke about how surprised he was to make friends with the crew, and he finds Malia’s kindness to be a welcome difference from his old boss. At the crew’s…