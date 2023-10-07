RHOP Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby launching activewear collaboration GnA

Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby from The Real Housewives of Potomac have announced their activewear line GnA on Instagram.
Keep reading to see what we know so far, and watch the hilarious dance TikTok they recorded in their new apparel…
Real Housewives of Potomac
The Real Housewives of Potomac is a Bravo reality series in the Real Housewives franchise. The show debuted in 2016 and has had 7 seasons. Season 8 is airing soon.
RHOP is located in:
Potomac, Md., a community of rolling hills and gated mansions just up the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.
The OG’s of RHOP include Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby and Gizelle Bryant, who have all been cast members since season 1.
Veterans Candiace Dillard-Basset, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thorton also star along with newcomer Nneka Ihim.
Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby
Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby have both been housewives for all 8 seasons of The Real Housewives of Potomac.
Ashley Darby has shared her marriage and separation to husband Michael Darby as well as her transition to becoming a mom of two boys Dean Michael Darby and Dylan Matthew Darby.
Gizelle Bryant is the mom of three girls Grace, Angel, and Adore Bryant, who’s father is Jamal Harrison Bryant, a popular minister and author who was married to Bryant from 2002-2009.
Bryant is featuring her much younger boyfriend this season, Winter House‘s Jason Cameron. Cameron is 37 and the pair have been linked since January 2023.
RHOP Gizelle Bryant, 52, officially dating Summer House hottie Jason Cameron, 36
GnA
In a TikTok showing off their dance moves, Bryant and Darby announced their new collaboration GnA, short for Gizelle and Ashley.
GnA will be an athletic apparel brand, as fans on Twitter/X were quick to point out.
Gizelle and Ashley have created an Instagram account for their new active wear line “GnA”. You will see it come together on this season of #RHOP🌸 pic.twitter.com/GTXkV5Gnxr
— The Bravo Life (@TheBravoLife_) October 7, 2023
Currently GnA has secured their own Instagram handle, and is already causing some drama. Those who follow the series know a huge brawl broke out during filming for the current season of RHOP.
The fight between newcomers Keiana and Deborah happened at an event for GnA activewear.
We will update you as more information becomes available.
