RHOP Ashley Darby smitten with SUMMER HOUSE Luke; films TikToks from Gulbranson’s apartment

There’s a hot new couple in the Bravosphere! Looks like The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Ashley Darby and Summer House‘s Luke Gulbranson are forming a steamy connection.
The reality stars met at BravoCon 2022 after a fan suggested they date on Watch What Happens Live. When Darby said she had never met Gulbranson, host Andy Cohen went into full matchmaker mode.
Andy Cohen doesn’t always get it right, but when he strikes gold…
Ashley and Luke Cozy Up at BravoCon
The pair wasted no time getting cozy after meeting. Ashley Darby and Luke were immediately seen holding hands at BravoCon in this adorable TikTok, which also suggests they left together.
Oh. My. God. ASHLEY AND LUKE LEFT TOGETHER #bravocon #BRAVO #DidYouYawn #FlexEveryAngle
It’s pretty obvious to fans that they hooked up, but when Darby was questioned about it during the Potomac panel discussion, she coyly responded:
We actually went to the Bravo After Dark party. Turns out we have a lot of common interests. We both like horseback riding and hiking and all that crunchy sh–. A girl doesn’t kiss and tell. Can I plead the fifth?
Bravo Stars Mutual Attraction
Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson are easily the hottest couple to come out of the Bravosphere since Winter House stars Paige Desorbo and Craig Conover burst onto the scene with their cuteness.
Ashley with Luke of Summer House at the Capitals game tonight. 😍 #RHOP pic.twitter.com/Mjm3drc1bu
When asked to comment on the Summer House hottie’s looks, Darby told Entertainment Tonight: “He’s really hot and he knows it.”
It sounds like the spark goes both ways. During his own BravoCon panel for Summer House, Gulbranson responded to the question “Who would you most like to see on Summer House?” with “I’m gonna say Ashley Darby.”
Ashley Darby on TikTok
Fans were quick to point out that Darby’s recent TikTok’s were filmed from Luke’s apartment. In this video of her doing a dance, many commented on aspects of the stars living arrangements.
Ashley, girl, you know what you’re doing. That’s clearly (IMO) Luke’s NY apartment. I mean, antlers? Come on!!!! #rhop #winterhouse #summerhousebravo #lukegulbranson #ashleydarby #rhop #realitytv #bravo #bravotv #bravolebrity pic.twitter.com/H4FUmoKKrj
Some are being less than nice about it, fixating on Luke’s refrigerator…
Candiace is at the Soul Train awards and Ashley is making tik toks in an apartment with a white refrigerator like…who really won 🤭🤭 #RHOP pic.twitter.com/VKv5oKMK6M
somebody said luke from summer house’s apartment has a white refrigerator 😭
Fans “ship” Darby and Gulbranson
Regardless of Luke Gulbranson’s appliance situation, most fans are convinced he and Ashley Darby are the new it couple.
Maybe it’s just because I am so sick of Michael but I am completely here for Ashley & Luke love them they look so cute together #RHOP
Okay I am liking all the Ashley and Luke post. They look cute together!! Now I wanna see Luke on #RHOP and Ashley on #Summerhouse or #WinterHouse
Ashley and Luke would look cute together… @Andy being a good match maker. #WWHL @BravoTV #BRAVOCON22
We are excited to follow the two of them as their blossoming romance grows. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.
