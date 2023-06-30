RHOC Emily Simpson admits to losing weight with Ozempic, liposuction

Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson has been flaunting a shockingly thin figure. Turns out it is thanks to diabetes medicine Ozempic… and liposuction!
Read more about what she admitted to on Jeff Lewis’ podcast…
RHOC
The Real Housewives of Orange County was the first installment in Bravo’s famed Housewives franchise. The series premiered back on March 21, 2006.
The original cast included Kimberly Bryant, Jo De La Rosa, Vicki Gunvalson, Jeana Keough and Lauri Waring none of which who are currently starring on the series. Vicki Gunvalson has made on again off again appearances including in the current season 17 airing now.
Emily Simpson
Emily Simpson joined RHOC in its 13th season and has since been recognized for her curvaceous figure. Gina Kirschenheiter joined at the same time, and they pair have been on since 2018.
Simpson has a law degree from Thomas Jefferson School of Law, though the school has since become unaccredited. Emily is married to Shane Simpson who makes frequent appearances on RHOC.
Another Housewife on Ozempic
There has been an influx of celebrities, including Real Housewives, who have been rumored to be using the diabetes medicine Ozempic to lose weight. Most of them are keeping the truth hush-hush, but Emily Simpson has come right out and said it’s how she’s slimmed down.
Telling Jeff Lewis on his podcast about Ozempic and a recent weight loss surgery, it appears Simpson is holding nothing back. Her doctor allegedly suggested the drug:
So I did. I did that in December. For one month and you know, that was a great kickstart for me. I didn’t like the way it made me feel lethargic and it made me just not have a lot of energy, which was hard with three little kids, but it does make you feel full and it does make you, for me, it was like a refresh.
After giving up on Ozempic, she decided to skip the line even faster and opt to go under the knife:
Just the surgery alone was just, I felt like it was just a huge difference in my overall look just to have the thinner arms and just the smaller chest and I was so happy with the surgery, and I have so much muscle underneath that when he did the liposuction, my arms were just jacked.
Note: Starcasm doesn’t promote the use of Ozempic and thought Emily Simpson looked amazing before the work!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com