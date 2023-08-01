Fans react to new RHONY star Erin Lichy’s 2020 Trump donations

The Real Housewives of New York reboot is in full swing and news is leaking about its cast members. Fans on Twitter are reacting to allegations newbie Erin Lichy donated to Donald Trump several times in 2020.

Lichy responded to claims that she was a supporter of “Stop the Steal” which claimed President Biden won the election with illegal votes.

The Real Housewives of New York has aired since 2008 and has had 14 seasons – 13 of which included OG’s like Ramona Singer and Dorinda Medley, and its latest, number 14, rebooted with an all new cast.

The “new RHONY” stars are Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield – and one of them is already facing the firing squad.

Erin Lichy, who lists her job as an “Interior Designer Selling Luxury Real Estate,” is a 36 year old New York resident who obtained her graduate degree in sustainable real estate development from New York University.

Lichy grew up in a close Israeli family and is one of 5 children. She is married to husband Abraham Lichy and has 3 children, making her a “real” real housewife!

Fans react to Trump donations

Erin Lichy is in some hot water with fans who aren’t thrilled with her political leanings. Whistleblowers on Twitter exposed Lichy for making donations to presidential candidate Donald Trump in 2020, after the insurrection on January 6th.

The accusations were so intense that Lichy herself had to issue a statement claiming that she does not deny the results of the 2020 election.

Regarding the hateful and misinformed social commentary going on about me, I’d like to dispel these false narratives before they continue any further. I do not deny the election and have never supported stop the steal. I unequivocally believe that the 2020 Presidential election was fair and the President was rightfully elected.

Twitter isn’t convinced. Read some fan opinions on the matter below:

Not all fans are turning their backs, however, claiming that its just a show and she shouldn’t be judged that harshly:

 

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter's @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com



