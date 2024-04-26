RHONY Jessel Taank, Bravo’s first Indian Housewife, signs with Cabine Creative ahead of season 15

Jessel Taank, Bravo’s first Indian Housewife, stars on the reboot of Real Housewives of New York City. Taank now has major PR representation from Cabine Creative and confirms she is returning for the series season 15.
Jessel Taank
Jessel Taank, 44, is a fashion publicist and entrepreneur who recently made her reality tv debut on the Real Housewives of New York City reboot. The newly launched franchise also stars Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, and Brynn Whitfield.
Even though it’s considered the fourteenth season of Real Housewives of New York City, the series set an all new cast, bringing along with it an all new set of fan-favorites.
RHONY Reboot fan fave
During its first season, which premiered July 2023, fans of the RHONY reboot were quick to fall in love with Jessel Taank… especially during scenes featuring her husband Pavit Randhawa.
The pair’s witty banter and business focused relationship were an instant hit with social media. Pavit Randhawa is currently the president of Phone Daddy and the self-declared “president” of the Street Food Association.
I love Jessel (& Pavet) so much!!!! Also, Erin and Sai are horrible and I think they thought they’d be fan favorites.
— Feral Living (@aFeralLife) October 23, 2023
Jessel’s outfit was my favorite! Every angle was sheer perfection. She got Pavit together too! #RHONY pic.twitter.com/gmiTiC0du3
— Mary’s Clearance Rack! (@IfMarys) September 17, 2023
sai and erin are just mad as hell their husbands don’t love them half as much as pavit loves jessel #RHONY pic.twitter.com/PuGSB82fX3
— sean (@nenefcknleakes) October 9, 2023
Jessel also resonated with fans when she shared her IVF journey. Taank has been vocal about her journey because she “believes (it) is too often ignored in TV as well as in Middle Eastern and Asian families.”
Jessel opening up to Nilam (and us) about her fertility issues and going through multiple rounds of IVF before getting her twins was so vulnerable and raw — although it’s sad and I feel bad she had to go through that on her own, I love to see how supportive Nilam is now 🥹 #rhony pic.twitter.com/Xll1a2kcOX
— Daily Bravo 💌 (@dailybravomail) September 4, 2023
I’m loving hearing about Jessel’s IVF journey. It’s such a powerful story for women, and especially women from cultures where IVF is frowned upon. The new #RHONY is giving us some meat and I’m here for it.
— HI BABY GORGEOUS! (@Kathryn0687) September 4, 2023
The RHONY reboot star takes her Indian heritage very seriously and is determined to continue to express it on upcoming seasons of the Bravo series, sharing with fans her latest endeavor ŌUSHQ, a platform facilitating the discovery of Indian and Southeast Asian designers.
Cabine Creative
Jessel has recently signed with a major PR Firm. Founded by Julia Fynn, Cabine Creative manages the communication and brand strategy for over a dozen clients across the fields of Fashion, Beauty, Music, Food, and Hospitality industries, including RHONY‘s Taank.
Visit Jessel's Website: https://jesseltaank.
Add Jessel on Instagram: https://www.
