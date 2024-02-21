RHOP Who is Mia Thornton’s rapper hookup?

It’s been a rumor on The Real Housewives of Potomac that Mia Thornton hooked up with a rapper and even had permission from her soon to be ex-husband Gordon Thornton to do it!
Who was Mia Thorton‘s rapper hook up? It seems Bravo may have (accidently?) revealed it on the latest episode, even though Ashley Darby is claiming publicly that it’s someone else??
Keep reading for the story…
Mia Thornton RHOP
In the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, cast members get together to play a game where they reveal secrets about their past sexual relationships. OG Gizelle Bryant reveals that of pastors, athletes, and models, she believes athletes are the best in bed.
#RHOP Sneak Peek: The ladies play a game & Mia is questioned about the rapper she had sex with. 🌸 pic.twitter.com/iLeXYNaD9y
— jay (@JaysRealityBlog) February 20, 2024
Attention then turns to Mia Thornton, when the question is asked “what is the name of the rapper you hooked up with and when?” This has been a long-standing rumor, but Mia has never given up the answer… until now?
Which rapper did Mia Thornton sleep with?
Twitter detectives think they may have spotted a clue into Thornton’s love life, noticing that even though the rappers names were bleeped out during the episode, the closed-captions still gave their names away when Gizelle listed them out loud.
Twitter user Lisa Barlow’s Diet Coke originally posted the findings, causing the comments to immediately begin voicing their speculations.
Wait! Why did my subtitles translate the censored rappers name in question to Lil Uzi Vert #RHOP pic.twitter.com/k39fCS3RBp
— Lisa Barlows Diet Coke (@itsaboutTomTom) February 19, 2024
Screenshots show that the rappers named were not blurred out in the captions.
Does Mia Thornton have any connection to YG or Lil Uzi Vert? She vehemently denies it… and to be fair, we couldn’t really find anything too damning, except for when she reunited with estranged friend Jacqueline Blake a few months ago she used a Lil Uzi Vert song in the post. Is this a clue?
While Bravo may have let it slip, it’s also possible that it’s not YG or Lil Uzi Vert at all, because another Real Housewives of Potomac star has her own opinions on the subject.
On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Ashley Darby spilled the tea that she heard Thornton had previously been linked to “Low” singer Flo Rida.
Mia seems to have a tight lip on this situation, though she’s told fans just enough to know that she has definitely been with a rapper. Strangely enough, soon to be ex-husband Gordon Thornton, 71, corroborates the claims, telling TMZ he gave RHOP star Mia a hall pass to sleep with other men due to his age.
DJ Incognito
Currently it appears Mia Thornton is with someone else in the music business, a man she is (slightly) less shy about sharing. Though she tried to play it coy by hiding his face in the beginning, Mia has posted publicly with radio DJ Incognito. The pair have allegedly been on and off since high school.
Gordon and Mia Thornton separated in June 2023. Shortly following their split, Gordon Thornton called Mia a gold digger. As of February 2024, their divorce is not yet finalized.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com