The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby was shocked during this week’s episode when her 20-year-old son Robert Cosby, Jr. claimed he had secretly gotten married to his live-in girlfriend.
In a scene shot inside Mary’s mansion, she told Robert that she’d heard rumors about him being married, and she asked if it was true.
After being pressed, Robert eventually confirmed that he was married. “Like, I went to the courthouse,” he said. Later he claimed that it had been “almost like a year” since he tied the knot.
Robert Cosby, Jr. wedding details
Starcasm can exclusively confirm that Robert Cosby, Jr. was married on August 18, 2022.
According to the marriage certificate, Robert married an 18-year-old woman named Alexiana in a ceremony officiated by a judge. The couple received their marriage license on August 8, and the ceremony took place in Hollady, Utah — which is a suburb located southeast of Salt Lake City.
The names of the officiating judge and the witnesses are redacted from the marriage certificate due to a Salt Lake County ordinance.
How did Mary Cosby not know about her son’s marriage?
It’s pretty unusual for a mother to not find out her son was married until nearly a year later. It’s extremely unusual when your son and daughter-in-law live with you!
“They both live in my house, but I don’t see ’em much,” Mary revealed on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. “We kind of have our own wings,” she explained.
Robert wasn’t specific about his wedding date when talking with his mom, but she seemed to remember exactly when it was.
“One day, like, they were getting dressed, and he was rushing to go do something,” Mary said in a confessional. “He was dressed up nice, and she was dressed up nice. But they were running — like, full-blown running, like, with all their might. But I didn’t know they were going to go get married.”
Mary claimed to not know what her son and daughter-in-law are up to because they live in a different wing of her house. However, that doesn’t explain why Mary doesn’t seem to know what her son and daughter-in-law are up to on social media.
Robert announced his marriage to Alexiana on Instagram on the day of their wedding with this photo of their wedding rings:
In addition to literally announcing their wedding on Instagram, Robert consistently refers to Alexiana as his wife. Below is just one example on a photo of a blanket made from photos of Robert and Alexiana together. I would assume this is a room in Mary’s house?
Is Robert’s wife the same woman staying with Robert that resulted in misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway to be brought against Robert and Mary in 2021? Is she the “young female” in the car with Robert when he was arrested for DUI in December of 2020?
We will be sharing more information about Alexiana in a separate post soon, so stay tuned!
Until then, enjoy this photo of relatively newly wed couple Robert and Alexiana as Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees posted on Halloween of 2022 — a little more than two months after they got married:
