BELOW DECK MED Lloyd has a girlfriend!

Lloyd Spencer’s life seems to be doing well after Season 6 of Below Deck: Mediterranean. Lloyd was anxious at the end of the season because he had experienced some negative things on his last boat, and was scared that he wouldn’t be able to find another job with a crew like the Lady Michelle. Now, he’s a bosun on a smaller boat is getting on well with the crew. Lloy has also revealed a new relationship!
Lloyd’s girlfriend has not been named, but he debuted the relationship with some adorable photos on Instagram of the couple Athens, Greece with the hashtag #gf. He shared an Instastory of them sharing a meal with the caption “Sunday lunch of dreams” last week. Underneath this initial post revealing his new girlfriend his fellow cast-members Malia White and Mzi Dempers expressed their happiness for him.
Lloyd also confirmed to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that he did have a love interest, though he’s not revealing any details. Congrats to the new couple!