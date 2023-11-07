20-year-old Robert Cosby, Jr. still lives with his famous mother, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby, in her large Utah mansion.
Despite living under the same roof, Mary claims that she doesn’t really know what Robert and his wife, Alexiana Cosby, are up to because “we kind of have our own wings.” That would explain why Mary was supposedly not aware that Robert and Alexiana secretly got married in August of 2022.
Mary’s lack of awareness in regards to what her son is up to in her house was also an issue when she and Robert were charged with counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway in April of 2021.
It is assumed the minor in question was Robert’s current wife Alexiana, who would have been 16 or 17 at the time. Here is the narrative from the police officer who actually retrieved the young woman from Mary’s house:
I responded to assist. The maid initially answered the door when we attempted contact. I advised the maid to tell the suspect Mary that we needed to talk to her. I advised that if Mary did not come to the door we would get a warrant and make entry and then take her to jail. I stated that if she came to the door jail could be avoided.
Mary eventually came to the door. I advised her that we now knew the juvenile was in the house. Mary stated she was not but agreed to check her son’s room. She then came back with the juvenile.
The criminal charges against Mary Cosby and Robert Cosby Jr were later dismissed.
Mary Cosby’s plausible deniability
I don’t know if plausible deniability would have gotten Mary Cosby off the hook in regards to housing a runaway minor in her home, but it might help if Robert (and/or Alexiana) are up to other suspicious activities. And based on the young couple’s Instagram accounts, they are up to A LOT of suspicious activities!
Both Robert and Alexiana have numerous posts featuring what appears to be marijuana, prescription codeine syrup, and pills.
Utah does allow for medical marijuana use. However, if Robert or Alexiana do not possess medical cannabis registration cards, they could be facing some severe penalties if they are found to be in possession of weed.
“Utah is one of only 19 states that still punishes simple possession of marijuana with jail time,” the Marijuana Policy Project reports. “Under current Utah law, possession of as little as an ounce or less of marijuana can result in a six-month jail sentence.”
In addition to the photos and videos that appear to show marijuana, Robert and Alexiana also have multiple posts with various types of pills.
It’s not really possible to know for certain what the pills are.
Robert Cosby Jr codeine syrup photos
Robert Cosby, Jr.’s Instagram account is full of dozens and dozens of photos and videos in which he can be seen with prescription bottles for codeine and promethazine hydrochloride cough syrup and/or bottles and cups of a “purple drink” being mixed with Sprite and other clear sodas.
From a PubMed study:
In the early 1990s, several studies reported the misuse of codeine and promethazine hydrochloride cough syrup. Since then, the combination of this pharmaceutical, together with sprite or alcohol, known on the streets as “purple drank” or “lean”, has become a popular drug among rap singers who promote its tranquilizing and euphoric effects through their music and videos.
Robert leaves very little doubt about what the bottles are because the photos often include the actual labels:
In most of the photos and videos, the patient and doctor details have been removed. However, that is not the case for all of them. In at least one example, the prescribing doctor’s name is clearly visible on multiple bottles. Part of the patient’s name is exposed on one of the bottles.
It certainly seems like Mary Cosby should pay a visit to Robert and Alexiana’s wing of the house!
I will conclude this article with more examples of Instagram posts made by Robert and Alexiana. Please note that many of these images are screen caps of video clips.
