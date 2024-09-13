LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Details on True’s son and baby mama

Love After Lockup star Shonta revealed on the show that she was pregnant with twins and True was the dad.

Viewers are well aware the twins will have multiple older sibling on Shonta’s side, but they may be surprised to learn the twins will also have a big brother on True’s side!

According to court documents, True was sued for child support in August of 2010 in regards to a boy. The dockets indicate genetic test results were entered in December of 2010.

In January of 2011 a default judgment was entered in favor of the mother. Here is an excerpt from the docket entry:

A default judgment is entered for paternity. The father’s name shall be added to the birth record removing any name that may be listed there as father. The father shall pay $5.00 per month child support until 90 days from his release from prison when the amount will increase to $206.00 per month. The child support begin date will be 2/1/11 and he is to pay through the FSPC. The father shall provide health insurance when it becomes available through his employment. The PA’s Office will prepare the order.

It’s interesting to note that True was not serving his lengthy prison sentence at the time. He was arrested for robbing a Kentucky Fried Chicken less than 2 months after the default judgment was entered. This was the conviction that resulted in True’s 15-year prison sentence.

True’s son and his mother are currently living in Virginia. Based on the mom’s social media posts, True’s son is currently around 15 years of age.

[Editor’s Note: The information above about True’s son was previously included in a Starcasm article about Shonta’s eviction originally published in May of 2024.]

UPDATE – On July 19, True shared a TikTok video with Shonta and Hope, the mother of his son. True’s son was not included in the video.

Below is a screen cap from the video with Hope and Shonta. Another screen cap from the clip is included at the top of this article.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









