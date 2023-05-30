RHOSLC Lisa Barlow to host Cosmic Disco event at Utah Pride

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s Lisa Barlow’s politics have been questioned in the past but the reality star is making it clear that she supports the LGBTIQA+.
RHOSLC
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is the newest original franchise in the Housewives universe. Debuting in 2020, the series has had 3 successful seasons with a 4th on its way.
The core cast is made up of Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks and center-snowflake Lisa Barlow. Jen Shah was also a member of the original cast until she was arrested for wire fraud in March 2021.
While Salt Lake City, Utah isn’t exactly known for its progressive politics, the town is doing its best to support its LGBTIQA+ community members with the help of some famous reality stars.
Lisa Barlow’s politics
Lisa Barlow was once in hot water for a questionable donation made to the Ted Cruz campaign when he was running against Donald Trump in 2016.
Lisa Barlow wanted Ted Cruz to be president
After some research there’s a few conclusions that can be made: 1. Many supported Cruz because of their fear of Trump getting the nomination and 2. Lisa Barlow has a lot of liberal opinions that make it very clear where her heart truly lands.
Barlow has been a staunch participant in Utah’s Pride festival since becoming a notable name, and she has big plans for 2023 including being part of the kick off event to the entire month of Pride!
Utah Pride kick off event
MILK+ is the newest 21+ LGBTQ bar in Salt Lake City and they are hosting a plethora of events for Utah Pride.
The Instagram post announcing Barlow’s participation can be seen below:
JOIN US FOR THE COSMIC DISCO PRIDE KICK-OFF PARTY.
TICKET SALES HELP SUPPORT THE EQUALITY UTAH POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE.
HEADLINER PERFORMANCE BY RUPAUL’S “TRINITY THE TUCK” AND HOSTED BY RHOSLC’S LISA BARLOW.
THE EVENT WILL HIGHLIGHT AND BOOST EU PAC FIGHT AGAINST ANTI-LGBTQ+ LEGISLATION.
SHOW TIMES ARE AT 9:30 & 10:30 PM. MEET AND GREET AT 8:30, TICKETS ARE SOLD SEPARATELY.
ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCES BY LOCAL QUEENS. #pride #pride2023 #utah #utahbusiness #saltlakecity #event
