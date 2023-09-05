RHOSLC Salt Lake City Housewives promise new season is ‘a better vibe’

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 premieres September 5th on Bravo and the cast promises “light fun” and a “cleansed” vibe.
Watch the video here where the stars tell you what you can expect…
RHOSLC
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is one of the newest installments from Bravo’s Housewives’ franchise. Having premiered in 2020, the series has been going strong considering a majority of their episodes were filmed during COVID-19.
The “core” cast members include Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow. Until last season Jen Shah was an OG as well, but was removed from the program when she went to jail for wire fraud.
Mary M. Cosby re-joins the new season as a “friend” of Meredith as the ladies welcome new snowflake-holders Angie Katsanevas and Monica Garcia to their group.
Cast teases season 4
In a teaser for the new series, each Housewife explains what can be expected from the new season.
What to expect in #RHOSLC Season 4? The unexpected. Don't miss the premiere TONIGHT on @bravotv! pic.twitter.com/6UNkmaKSXj
— Heather Gay (@heathergay29) September 5, 2023
Heather: Season 4 has been the best yet, mostly because we got to leave out of the country, travel internationally. We bonded as friends, we fought as friends.
Lisa: As you become better friends with people, you see different dynamics… you see different dynamics unfold, and you definitely get a lot of truth this season.
Whitney: We had so much fun. It’s chaotic and dramatic, don’t you worry, but in the end we built a sisterhood and I love that.
Mary: It feels cleansed coming back to season 4. And its a better feeling, a better vibe.
Meredith: It is filled with a lot of light-fun stuff but also some bigger issues and interesting twists and turns. I think we’ll keep everyone on their toes.
Monica: You can expect… absolutely nothing. Prepare to be shocked.
Angie K: Expect… the unexpected.
You can watch the season 4 trailer here:
Start engaging 😉 Season 4 of #RHOSLC premieres September 5th! pic.twitter.com/gFi2p0qflu
— Bravo (@BravoTV) August 11, 2023
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Tuesday’s on Bravo at 9/8c.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com