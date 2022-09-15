RHOSLC Lisa Barlow to launch Blue Jay brand agave cocktail inspired hard seltzer

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s season 3 center-snowflake Lisa Barlow is no stranger to dominating the liquor industry. The queen of SLC currently owns VIDA Tequila with her husband John Barlow, and for two Mormons in Utah, they take their alcohol very seriously.
In fact, on their brands website under a banner that simply says “SERIOUS,” the fan-favorite Real Housewife describes her mission:
“Everything we do is thoughtful and strong. VIDA has a quality and sophistication that defines the way you want to drink,” explains founder, Lisa Barlow. “The new bottle is serious. I was very hands-on in every aspect of this design. Our tequila is extraordinary, and the bottle had to match. It reflects the way I see tequila; the way I see Mexico. I wanted to create something true to our experience, bold and unique as my fingerprint. This is my fingerprint on tequila. I am a risk-taker; there is no risk in what we have created, it is iconic and inspiring.”
The couple does so well with their tequila, they’re moving to expand. Fans of the light, crisp, sparking flavor of brands like White Claw and Truly, it’s time to take note:
Blue Jay Seltzer
With the unofficial announcement of Blue Jay Seltzer on Instagram earlier this summer, the Barlow’s will be moving to dominate yet another space in the alcohol world.
A trademark filed in April of 2022 is owned by VIDA Tequila USA, LLC. The BLUE JAY HARD SELTZER trademark is filed in the Light Beverage Products category with the following description: Beer; Fruit-flavored beer.
We don’t know much about the delicious agave inspired new drinks, but what from we have collected, they sound delicious.
We can expect three flavors of these exciting new seltzers. While we don’t know the exact notes of each, it can be assumed that Margarita will resemble the the classic salty lime drink, Mexican Mule should have hints of ginger, and the Paloma will taste like grapefruit, if Barlow sticks with tradition.
Blue Jay Comes In Multiple Sizes
We love the slick silver packaging of Blue Jay, with colorful splashes to denote the different flavors. What’s also exciting is that the cans aren’t just different colors, they’re different sizes.
Yes, breaking with the typical seltzer tradition of producing one can shape or the other, the brand is set to feature both the tall slim cans similar to White Claw, and the shorter cans similar to the Will & Wiley brand from Oklahoma.
There isn’t too much else announced about Blue Jay seltzer but we will be watching Lisa’s Instagram closely for more information as it comes. Until then, enjoy Barlow’s other alcohol brand VIDA Tequila, available at Total Wine and More.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3 is set to premier September 28th on Bravo.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com