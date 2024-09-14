SOUTHERN CHARM Michael Kelcourse nearing end of life; Patricia Altschul’s butler sad update

While scrolling through my camera roll, I found images of Michael from our many years of friendship that I’d like to share (with his permission).

To those of you who know Michael as Patricia’s beloved butler on Southern Charm, what you see is what you get. A funny, big hearted man with a heart for service. What you do not see are are innumerable random acts of kindness. Far too many to detail but an anecdote springs to mind of being at Pat’s when Michael returned from the veterinarian with Chauncey and a story.

In the veterinarian’s waiting room, Michael met a young woman sobbing. The woman reported that she could not afford the medical treatment that might give her dying dog a chance at life. Michael paid for the cost of treatment, no questions asked, and I don’t even know that he got her name.

Pat and I thought it a lovely gesture and of no surprise to either of us that Michael did. A few days later, Michael made a casual comment at which time we realized the treatment cost about $10,000! Classic Michael. He is moved to do what’s right and good in shouldering the burdens of others .

When Michael entered a full time care facility due to serious medical conditions related to paralysis began to take a toll on his poor body, strangers-turned-friends blessed him with random acts of kindness. From Jane helping with deliveries and so much more, to a fellow resident’s daughter delivering the best osso bucco and risotto of his life from Euphemia Haye , to Trista sending cards full of sunshine from Charleston, to a California fan sending a vat of Petrossian caviar, and volunteers bringing service dogs into care facility for most critical cuddle time.

As Michael enters into the final chapter of life, he feels blessed and grateful to be surrounded by so much love from strangers and friends alike; a testament to a life well-lived.

Sincerely,

Luzanne Otte

P.S. Please keep an eye out for a future post on a birthday card campaign for Michael’s mid-October birthday. I hope you will consider participating and bringing joy to a fine human being!