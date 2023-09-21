RHOSLC Meredith Marks explains her mysteriously changing accent

On a recent podcast visit with Mention it All, Meredith Marks from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City explains why sometimes she sounds British.
RHOSLC
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is airing it’s fourth season on Bravo. One of the newer franchises, fans love the antics on this “lighter” more humorous reality series.
I’m CHOKING at Meredith’s changing accents. Is the #rhoslc Palm Springs trip already on the iconic housewives trips list?
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) September 20, 2023
The current cast includes Mary M Cosby, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, and Meredith Marks. Two new snowflake holders also join the group in 2023 – Angie Katsanevas and Monica Garcia.
Meredith Marks
Meredith Marks is an OG star of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
Honestly nothing makes more sense to us than this. Shop @MeredithMarks0 #RHOSLC new caviar line here: https://t.co/1F63euLqXd
— Starcasm (@starcasm) August 4, 2023
She has been on for four seasons and has introduced us to her family, husband Seth and children Brooks and Chloe. Marks also has a son named Reid that isn’t featured on the reality series.
Meredith has a self named brick and mortar store, a jewelry line and a new brand of designer caviar.
Meredith Marks changing accents
In the most recent episode of RHOSLC Meredith Marks accent seems to be all over the place while the group takes their first trip of the season to Palm Springs, California.
I love when Meredith needs to be captioned… I lurve her voice and vocal like… meandering… #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/qpVdpdghLj
— Yung Pagey 🇺🇦 (@TheBravoDerm) September 21, 2023
Internet personality Dylan Hafer interviewed the reality star for his podcast Mention it All. It was then Marks explained what was going on with her voice.
Hafer: At that dinner we get maybe a little bit of a British accent? Are you aware this is happening?
Meredith: When it’s happening no, after the fact, yes. Usually that happens on my second glass of wine. The British comes out. I don’t know why. It’s an odd thing and if you notice like my accent and vocal patterns change all the time because I pick up stuff from other people I speak to. So like if I’m on the phone with a friend in Texas, I might have a bit of a southern drawl when I hang up. It’s very odd.
We aren’t sure if this really explains it, but we’re also pretty sure we’ve sounded British after 2 glasses of wine too, so…
