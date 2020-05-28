On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, controversial star Geoffrey Paschel is currently caught up in a love triangle with his Russian girlfriend Varya and his good friend Mary from Tennessee. After Varya rejected Geoffrey’s marriage proposal, he returned to the United States and decided to try to pursue a relationship with Mary. The two have a friendship history together, they live close to each other, and they also have something relatively unique in common: being arrested for domestic violence!
At this point, most fans are well aware that Geoffrey is currently facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with emergency call, and vandalism after an incident with his girlfriend in June of 2019. (No, that girlfriend WAS NOT Mary or Varya.) What a lot of fans do not know is that Mary was arrested for domestic violence after an altercation with her boyfriend in 2013.
According to the arrest report, police responded to a call from the boyfriend just after 4AM on March 21, 2013. The boyfriend told the officer that he and Mary, whom he described as his “live in girlfriend,” began to argue and Mary “threw a small drinking type glass, striking him in the right shoulder.”
The boyfriend retreated to the bedroom as Mary threw a second glass that missed him and ended up “lodging in the hallway wall.”
The boyfriend says that after he was in the bedroom, the fight escalated. He told the officer that he was unsure of the sequence of events, “but he was bitten on the nose, left arm and chest.” He showed the officer “several scratches over his arms and torso.”
The officer spoke with Mary and she “stated that they were arguing” and “she became upset and threw the glass” at him. Mary says she then sat in a closet and when her boyfriend tried to hug her, “she began to bite and scratch [him] in an effort to ‘fend him off.'” The officer observed “two small red marks” on Mary.
Mary was taken into custody, and unlike Geoffrey, she was transported to the jail without incident. Here is her mug shot photo from the arrest:
Mary was initially charged with Domestic Violence With Aggravated Assault and her bond was set at $1,000.
At this point we only know that Mary was arrested and charged. We are trying to get information about what happened with the case, but courts are currently dealing with the effects of the pandemic and records requests are often delayed. We will update as soon as we have more information.
MARY HAS A PODCAST
While looking into Mary, we did find out some additional information that viewers might find interesting. She is the co-host of a podcast called Certifiable. Here’s a description of the podcast:
Phil and Mary are CERTIFIABLE – a dirty, funny, unscripted, unedited tour de force of filth; debauchery and licentiousness finished in a facial of sarcasm – and the reason you can’t have nice things. Follow us on Facebook or find us on Roku for additional funny clips and other bonus sh*t. This is what happens when they let ANYONE do a podcast! You were warned.
I was going to include one of the episode descriptions as well, but all ten of them use language that our advertisers might have issues with. You can click here to listen to all of the current episodes, which look to have stopped in March of last year.
Mary and her Certifiable co-host, Phil Autelitano, apparently worked together as part of his company Mediarazzi as well. In a consumer complaint report posted via ISSUU in April of last year, Mary is mentioned by name in the title and is also the person that money was allegedly wired to, as evidenced by a screen cap of the wire transfer receipt in the post. The post it titled “MEDIARAZZI | Phil Autelitano | Mary L Wallace | Pinnacle Bank Fraud | Inter State Theft | Advergent” – click the link to check it out.
It appears that Mediarazzi is a business that has caused quite a few clients to get upset. In addition to numerous postings about the company on ripoffreport.com, there are also five complaints about the company posted on the Better Business Bureau website. On the BBB website, Mediarazzi offers up responses to four of the complaints.
MARY ALSO HAD A BLOG
Getting back to Mary, we also discovered that she had a blog for a few weeks right around the time that she was arrested for domestic violence. Three of the four entries focus on love and relationships, and they are anything but optimistic. Here are titles and very brief excerpts with dates. (Mary was arrested on March 21, 2013.)
“Fragile as Can Be”
March 13, 2013
One thing that has infuriated me more than anything is when I’ve been lied to within a relationship. Lying demolishes trust and makes one build walls around their heart. Seems counterproductive.
Information is already leaking from the #90DayFiance #BeforeThe90Days #CouplesTellAll special filmed remotely over the weekend! Get the scoop on Geoffrey and Varya! https://t.co/YH7bIz2PQS
— Starcasm (@starcasm) May 5, 2020
“Fantasies and Fairy Tales”
March 15, 2013
When in a destructive relationship we fantasize about what the relationship could be, “The Fantasy.” It keeps us hoping and praying and holding on to the bad relationship, the unhealthy one.
The fairy tale that was fed to us, that hope, a silly dream, and utterly nonexistent… Sometimes it is better to let go of fantasy and fairy tale, and to take hold of hope and happiness, even if it means we are alone.
“Pulling Pedals [sic]”
March 22, 2013
Love has been around forever, but still, it is a mystery everyone is trying to solve.
Are we willing to go as far as “pulling petals,” the kids’ game we superstitiously played when we were small…In some cases, I believe we are.
It’s part of the game. The little game she plays with an uncertain outcome. Gut-wrenchingly and agonizingly, she is forced to pull the petals and say the words. So on and so on, she pulls each petal with the emotions she feels going up and down with each falling petal. All while hoping the last petal will represent a positive outcome. In the end, she is left with nothing but a sparse stem that cannot be called a beautiful flower as it once was. She is saddened, empty handed, and answerless. All she has is the question she began with, “Does he love me?”
Mary’s blog is titled “Confessions of the Nearly Heartless” and it is currently still viewable.
#90DayFiance #BeforeThe90Days Geoffrey Paschel calls Big Ed a "pervert" in a new interview. Plus, his thoughts on TLC not inviting him to the Tell All, Baby Girl Lisa, the Varya & Mary love triangle, his pending criminal case, and more. https://t.co/I1ramiipMA pic.twitter.com/5uF2bCm4Ha
— Starcasm (@starcasm) May 22, 2020
To find out how the international love triangle between Geoffrey, Mary and Varya plays out, be sure to tune in for the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4 finale this Sunday night at 8/7c! Unfortunately, for those of you hoping to catch up with Geoffrey’s story during the Couples Tell All special, he was not invited to participate — due in large part to his pending criminal charges. Varya was reportedly invited, but she told producers that if Geoffrey couldn’t do it then she wouldn’t either.
If you’re curious to know more about the controversies surrounding Geoffrey Paschel, here are links to our previous articles about him arranged from oldest to newest:
STARCASM COVERAGE OF GEOFFREY PASCHEL
A complete list of our articles about Geoffrey with titles, links, and a brief synopsis of each:
Geoffrey Paschel facing kidnapping, assault charges; ex gf gets order of protection
Terrifying details on the allegations made by Geoffrey’s live-in girlfriend after he allegedly assaulted her in June of 2019. He was later arrested and is currently facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with emergency call, and vandalism.
Geoffrey Paschel is still married, wife says he abused her, she took their kids to Canada
Information on the bitter split between Geoffrey and his estranged current wife Brittany Paschel, including her taking their two children illegally and running off to Canada. Brittany also accused Geoffrey of abuse, and court documents indicate that Geoffrey’s third wife provided an affidavit to support Brittany with allegations of her own.
We have some additional information about the June, 2019 domestic assault arrest of #90DayFiance #BeforeThe90Days Season 4 star Geoffrey Paschel, including the detrimental impact the arrest had on the custody of his four-year-old son. https://t.co/AnFKqpQZij
— Starcasm (@starcasm) January 4, 2020
Geoffrey Paschel lost custody of son, more details from 2019 domestic assault arrest
After Geoffrey’s arrest in June, Brittany filed for (and got) custody of their son. Post includes additional details about Geoffrey’s arrest from the police report, including the fact that additional restraints had to be applied to Geoffrey multiple times after he attempted to kick out the windows of a police vehicle after being placed in custody.
Geoffrey Paschel’s 2nd ex-wife says he ‘repeatedly raped’ her in divorce filing, plus more abuse allegations
Details on the allegations made by Geoffrey’s second wife during their divorce, including her claim that he “repeatedly raped” her. There is also information from her order of protection filed against him in which she alleges that Geoffrey attacked her multiple times during their marriage, including one instance involving a shotgun and another with a knife held to her throat.
Geoffrey Paschel shares video at son’s grave, offers grief coping advice
Geoffrey shares a video on YouTube recorded at the grave of his son Kazhem, who tragically passed away in March of 2018 at just 13 months old. The video is titled “How to Manage The Loss Of A Child,” and it includes Geoffrey’s thoughts on his son’s passing and coping with the grief.
We continue our in-depth coverage of controversial new #90DayFiance #BeforeThe90Days star Geoffrey Paschel by moving on from the numerous allegations of domestic abuse made against him to take a look at some of his other arrests over the years. https://t.co/UJKEc682cJ
— Starcasm (@starcasm) February 4, 2020
Geoffrey Paschel criminal history timeline
We continue our in-depth coverage of controversial 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Geoffrey Paschel by moving on from the numerous allegations of domestic abuse made against him by his wives and girlfriend and taking a look at his other arrests.
Ex-wife accuses Geoffrey Paschel of reselling prescription opiates, using his children as a ‘cover’ or ‘mule’
We take a peek at Geoffrey’s third marriage and the contentious custody battle for the couple’s son. Geoffrey’s ex references numerous allegations against him in court documents, including “his practice of selling opiate medication and historic involvement of his children as a ‘cover’ or ‘mule’ in his illegal activities.”
Geoffrey Paschel played The BTK Serial Killer for Snapped on Oxygen
Geoffrey Paschel is no stranger to the small screen. Before making his reality show debut with TLC, Geoffrey compiled a pretty extensive acting resume, including a role as one of America’s most infamous serial killers.
Curious why fans are demanding that TLC remove Geoffrey Paschel from #90DayFiance #BeforeThe90Days? We have a full recap of all the controversies surrounding him. Plus, read Geoffrey's posts about the backlash, which he blames on "silly clickbait stories." https://t.co/lDl6j6ct5I
— Starcasm (@starcasm) March 9, 2020
Why do fans want Geoffrey Paschel removed from Before the 90 Days? Full controversy recap
We recap all the controversies surrounding 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Geoffrey Paschel, including his criminal history and the numerous allegations of abuse made by his former wives and girlfriends. We also include Geoffrey’s social media posts about his past and the negative things being said about him — including the Change.org petition demanding his removal from TLC.
Geoffrey Paschel assault & kidnapping case delayed, plus 2011 protection order revealed
Update on Geoffrey’s assault and kidnapping case. Plus, a 2011 police report reveals that another of Geoffrey’s ex-girlfriends had an order of protection filed against him at the time.
Geoffrey & Varya update and Before the 90 Days Couples Tell All spoilers
Geoffrey and Varya reportedly did not participate in the Before the 90 Days Couples Tell All special after TLC did not invite him. A reliable source says that TLC did extend an invitation to Varya, but she told the network that if Geoffrey couldn’t participate, then she wouldn’t either. The special was filmed remotely during the first weekend in May.
Geoffrey Paschel calls Big Ed ‘pervert’ & talks Tell All snub, pending criminal case, Mary and more
Geoffrey appeared on The Domenick Nati Show and talked about a wide range of topics, including TLC’s Tell All snub, his pending criminal case, his awkward on-screen love triangle, and his take on some of his Before the 90 Days co-stars. Get a full recap!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com