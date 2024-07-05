90 Day Fiancé David Toborowsky’s wife Annie Suwan is pregnant!

Congratulations are in order for fan favorite 90 Day Fiancé couple David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan as they just announced Annie is pregnant!
“Hi everyone!” Annie begins an Instagram clip posted moments ago. “I just want to update you guys the news because they just got an email. Come on, tell them,” she says as she turns the camera to David.
David holds his phone up to the camera to show off the email. “And we got a phone call. Annie is pregnant!”
The reveal by David isn’t a huge shocker while watching the video because it has the words “I’m pregnant!” written over top of it. 😂
David and Annie’s IVF journey
Annie and David have been sharing numerous updates about their pregnancy journey on social media. The couple started researching IVF clinics back in November of 2023.
In March, they were informed they had 12 viable embryos. David added they had a couple checkups to go before the embryo would be transferred.
“Getting ready for the embryo transfer,” Annie updated on June 26. “My friends please send me a positive and sticky vibes.”
Annie shared an update in the comments revealing the transfer went well.
“Thank you everyone for your kindness and sending me a positive and sticky vibes🥹❤️,” she began. “The embryo transplant was successful and I so appreciate your love and support. I’m going to get some rest now and will give you guys an update everyday for sure ( if possible) ❤️❤️ love you all ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
Earlier today, Annie announced they were expecting the results within hours.
“Didn’t sleep well last night,” she wrote in a text graphic. “So excited for the blood work today!!” Annie iterated her excitement in the caption. “Today is the day!!”
Congratulations again to David and Annie! We CANNOT wait to meet little Tobo Jr. or Annie Jr.! We also can’t wait for all of the sure-to-be entertaining and joyful pregnancy updates between now and the baby’s arrival! 🤗
