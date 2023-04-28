Unpacking the drama in Hulu’s The Kardashians season three TRAILER

The trailer for The Kardashians season three on Hulu has finally dropped!
We’ve got it for you to watch, below… as well as a breakdown of what you can expect to see this season from Kim Kardashian and her famous family.
The Kardashians on Hulu
The Kardashian family was first introduced to us by the E! series Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007. Since then, we’ve gotten addicted to watching the lives of Kim Kardashian and her sisters Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie… as well as Momager Kris Jenner.
The Kardashians is a newer series revived by Hulu, which gives us an even deeper look into the famous family… giving behind the scenes and allowing the cast members to break the forth wall.
The trailer for season three has finally been released, and we couldn’t be more excited. Watch it below and see all the drama for yourself:
Kim vs. Kourtney
The main thing everyone is talking about from the trailer is Kim vs. Kourtney. The two eldest sister’s come head to head this season with major beef surrounding Kourtney’s 2022 wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.
The Kravis wedding took place in Portofino, Italy and apparently Kourtney is VERY upset that sister Kim Kardashian couldn’t take a break from the spotlight long enough to let it shine on Kourt.
Kim conducts business while in Italy for the wedding, a taboo that Kendall and Kylie Jenner say they can “see both sides of.” While Kim argues that it didn’t interfere at all with Kourtney’s wedding, Kourt is fuming that Kim couldn’t just let her have her moment.
Kim Kardashian’s love life
Kim is also the center of the drama in her own life. Her divorce from Kanye West, as well as her break up with SNL star Pete Davidson will also be addressed.
While some fans think Kim is sobbing because of Pete, we have a sneaking suspicion she’s actually upset about Kanye… who continues to slander her, even after his impulsive new marriage to Bianca Censori in 2023.
Kylie regrets her plastic surgery
One exciting aspect of the trailer is that we see much more of the younger Jenner girls, Kendall and Kylie.
Kylie, new mom to (finally named) Aire Webster, as well as Stormi, age 5, is starting to regret some of the cosmetic procedures that she had in her earlier years.
Seeing the “natural features” of her children is causing her to doubt “ever touching anything” and fans may get to see the down to earth side of Kylie, and her finally admitting to getting some work done.
Are Khloe and Tristan still together?
It wouldn’t be The Kardashians without addressing the elephant in the room – is Tristan Thompson, serial cheater, still in the family’s fold?
While Khloe spends a lot of time defending herself and saying that they are separated – we can see from the trailer than Thompson will make several appearances.
This on and off couple always has us guessing – but maybe we’ll finally get some answers in season three?
**Khloe has also said that the name of her son, “Baby T,” will be released during this time.
The Kardashians season three will debut on Hulu May 25th, and if it follows the pattern of prior seasons, we will likely get only one episode per week at a time… dun dun dun!
