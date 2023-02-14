GOOD AMERICAN ‘BOSSWEAR’ line; how to dress like Kris Jenner in the office

February 14, 2023 Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian’s epic brand Good American has kept us in the most fabulous jeans and the comfiest sweats on the weekend… but now you can wear GA designs during the work week!

In a new collaboration with her ‘Momager,’ Kardashian is introducing a workwear line called BOSSWEAR, making it possible to serve Kris Jenner vibes from your very own cubical.

GOOD AMERICAN

Good American was founded in 2016 in an attempt to bring amazing jeans to a wide variety of sizes.

On their website, they describe co-founder Emma Grede and Kardashian’s original vision:

In October 2016, Emma launched Good American with Khloé Kardashian to empower all women to celebrate their bodies with confidence by offering high-quality designs in all sizes.

The bio goes on to explain how the denim line evolved into what it is today:

What started as the largest denim launch in history, has evolved into an iconic and inclusive fashion line of denim, ready-to-wear, swim, shoes and activewear.

Fun fact, Grede is also a founding partner of Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian’s pivotal shapewear line SKIMS.

BOSSWEAR

Launching Thursday, February 16, 2023, BOSSWEAR, the latest line from Good American is one we’ve been waiting for.

The leader in comfy clothes has created a workwear line with dozens of pieces that appropriate for the office. If you’ve ever wanted to channel the boss b*tch Kris Jenner from your own desk, now is your chance!

Kris Jenner in Bosswear by Good American

Billed as “power pieces for empowered women,” the fashion line includes Kris Jenner’s signature blazers, along with work trousers is many different silhouettes that might actually be comfortable enough to wear all day!

Working from home spoiled us when it comes to getting dressed for work. For those of us who have to head back into the office, the quest to find fashionable outfits that aren’t constricting is real.

Looking like a boss… Khloe Kardashian in Good American

The BOSSWEAR line also features bodysuits, skirts, dresses, button down shirts and dressy tops perfect for in-person meetings… cuz ‘casual Friday ain’t it.’

BOSSWEAR by Khloe Kardashian

Get on the waitlist now… we guarantee this launch will be selling out!

