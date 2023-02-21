Kylie Jenner ditching mansion with Travis Scott for home near mom Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner, superstar and mom of two, is newly single and she is breaking out on her own… sort of.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder is leaving behind the home she shared with ex Travis Scott and building a new mega mansion in the same neighborhood as her Momager Kris Jenner and (favorite?) sister Khloe Kardashian.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s home
Kylie Jenner has two kids with rapper Travis Scott, and for years the couple seemed to be living in bliss.
For four years the pair shared a gorgeous Beverly Hills house that boasted seven bedrooms and a whopping TEN bathrooms. Originally purchased for $13.5 million, Jenner and Scott put their own personal touches on the home and are now selling it for an asking price of $21.9 million.
The famous duo raised Stormi and Aire Webster in the mansion, but now that the couple has reportedly split (for good, this time) Kylie is in mom-mode and wants her own space.
Hidden Hills
Speaking to the closeness of this famous family, several members of the Kar-Jenner clan live in the ultra-private Hidden Hills community near their original hometown of Calabasas, California.
The area is considered both a city and a gated residence in the Santa Monica Mountains region of Los Angeles County. In the year 2022, the population of the area was a mere 1725, made up mostly of celebrities and the uber wealthy.
Kim Kardashian pays Kanye West $23M to keep Hidden Hills home amid divorce. $20M for the house & $3M for the furniture, art and other contents. pic.twitter.com/eNqJ5F7HIl
— SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 20, 2021
Currently living in Hidden Hills is Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner and fan-favorite Khloe Kardashian. Kim Kardashian’s beige oasis is also located within the gates.
Single Kylie misses her family
Tired of living miles from her famous family, Kylie Jenner has purchased land that sits between her mom and her sister’s properties.
No longer attached to Travis Scott, Jenner wants to raise her kids near their cousins True Thompson as well as North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.
Khloe and Kris split a 3-acre plot in the neighborhood, each building 15,000 square food homes which literally share a property line. Looks like Kylie is jealous because she’s skootching right in between them for her Hidden Hills mega mansion project.
Kylie Jenner starts construction on MEGA MANSION near Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian's compounds – https://t.co/AKONxMAaq4#News pic.twitter.com/g6yyw1lyJT
— Megamixer (@djokaymegamixer) February 9, 2023
Jenner has purchased an 18,000 square-foot plot next to her family, though little is known about the project because of its secrecy.
We do know the land is sloped on a gorgeous hill, and in aerial photos obtained from the DailyMail, many believe she is building a gigantic 12(+) car garage to house her collection of expensive wheels.
We think it’s sweet that Jenner is immediately running to her family for comfort after a breakup and we cant wait to see what she builds on the sprawling property.
