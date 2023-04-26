Kanye West and new wife enjoy date night; who is Bianca Censori?

Kanye West and his new wife are still together. After a secret wedding in January, the Yeezy coworkers have surprisingly stayed under the radar.
The pair were recently spotted on a date night, enjoying a meal at the Cheesecake Factory. So wo is Bianca Censori? Find out… because it looks like she’s here to stay!
Kanye West
Kanye West, , is an American rapper and clothing designer, brains behind the hit brand Yeezy.
Previously married to The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian from 2014-2022, West has been in and out of the news for his controversial antics and behavior… including a bout of anti-Semitism.
One of the most impulsive moves was getting married in January to a Kim-lookalike, a pair that no one saw coming. While it seemed crazy at the time, the couple seems to still be together.
Kanye is father to four Kardashian children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West.
Bianca Censori
West met Censori though social media, funny enough – the 28 year old Australian is billed as Yeezy’s architectural designer… a role she gained after Kanye “slid into her DM’s.”
She doesn’t just work under Kanye however, she also has her own jewelry brand called Nylons.
Bianca is beautiful in her own right, though it is interesting to note that she has similar features as Kardashian. We guess Kanye has a type!
The two linked up pretty quickly, getting married within the same month they were first spotted together publicly.
Are Kanye and Bianca really married?
Recently spotted enjoying a meal together at Cheesecake Factory (yum!) the pair did have an “intimate ceremony” meant to mimic an actual wedding.
Ye aka Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori eating at a Cheesecake factory in Los Angeles.
Whether or not they are actually husband and wife is up for debate, as there doesn’t seem to be any marriage license or evidence of a legally binding contract between the two.
West has been seen spotted wearing a wedding ring, so it appears that the union is serious to them – despite not being “officially official.”
As Kanye is known to do, he has written a song about her – the track “Censori Overload,” is a play on Bianca’s last name.
