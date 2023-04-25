The subtle sign Tristan Thompson is back in the Kardashian fold

Khloe Kardashian will be the first to tell you that she is not back together with NBA star Tristan Thompson.
The father of her children, who has cheated on her several times, wants to be a part of the Kardashian crew… but Khloe seemingly isn’t having it.
Are the rest of the Kardashians as convinced as she is? There has been several signs that the family actually supports Tristan, including one major one that happened Monday night.
Khloe and Tristan
Khloe Kardashian first got together with Tristan Thompson in 2016. Over the course of the last 7 years, they have had two children together – True, who was conceived naturally in 2018, and an unnamed “Baby T” who was welcomed via surrogate in 2022.
During their relationship the couple has experienced many ups and downs. The downs coming in the form of cheating allegations – several of which Thompson fessed up to.
As of today, Khloe is vocal on social media about the fact that she is single and unattached. Looks like the rest of the Kardashian clan may not have gotten the memo.
Supporting Tristan’s move to the Lakers
Tristan Thompson is an NBA star with a long career. When he and Khloe first partnered up, he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Recently he was traded to the LA Lakers… a move that is suspicious enough, given that’s where the Kardashians live.
On Monday night, Kim Kardashian, along with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, took in a Lakers game courtside with Kim’s son Saint West. What he was wearing has some raising their eyebrows.
Y'all she put her child in a Tristan Thompson jersey. This man has fully made his way back in. I'm sick. pic.twitter.com/K9QJLAHdZa
— n a t a l i e (@nataliethehero) April 25, 2023
Saint was sporting a jersey with the number 9 on it… Thompson’s new number with the Lakers. While the famous family could have theoretically supported anyone on the team, it’s pretty telling that they were there cheering on Tristan.
Tristan and Khloe, together again?
Khloe and Tristan have been spotted together periodically, including a recent trip to McDonald’s everyone swore meant they were back together (can’t a girl eat a Big Mac in peace?)
Khloe Kardashian and cheating ex Tristan Thompson pick up MCDONALD'S meals in cozy drive-thru outing – Daily Mail #Mcdonalds #fastfood https://t.co/jhGZ95BoRV
— Fast Food Alerts (@ellett62) April 5, 2023
There’s been other subtle signs however, including Khloe “liking” a post announcing Tristan’s NBA move.
Are the two really great co-parents or is this Tristan’s “third time’s a charm” moment? We’ll just have to keep piecing together “the clues.”
