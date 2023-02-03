Kylie Jenner kept Aire Webster secret for a year, celebrates son’s first birthday

Aire Webster is turning one?! The Kardashians Kylie Jenner’s secret son is already old enough to be celebrating his birthday!
See the well wishes from his famous family and details from his first over-the-top party!
Aire Webster
If it feels like we just found out about Aire Webster, it’s because we did.
The second child of Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott was officially announced on Instagram a week ago.
Turns out the baby, who was originally named ‘Wolf,’ is already old enough to be having his first lavish birthday party.
In an adorable post by his mom, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave us an inside glimpse into her son’s first year on earth.
Aire Day Today
As is protocol with pretty much everyone from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians crew, baby Webster already had his first lavish birthday party.
With a cool car theme, Jenner decorated her whole house to celebrate her second child turning one!
The party, which was attended by several Kardashians, also had a tribute to Travis Scott’s Astroworld, a controversial choice to some who feel the concert theme is inappropriate considering several people died attending the show.
Many may recall the devastating events in Houston, when several people were trampled while Travis Scott performed in late 2021.
Kylie Jennef still doing Astroworld themed parties after what happened in Astroworld is disgusting. A 9-years-old kid died there, please.
— alessandra but not ambrosio (@sallioaux) February 2, 2023
Regardless, imagery from the concert tour was used to celebrate Aire’s birthday.
Kardashian birthday wishes
Several of Baby Webster’s famous family wished him a happy birthday.
Aunt Khloe Kardashian posted a sweet message from “auntie,” and a photo that can only be assumed was taken on Halloween.
Kim Kardashian focused on his addition to the family and his love from his cousins. Saying “we got you for life,” it’s pretty clear Kardashian plans to protect her nephew at any cost.
Happiest of birthday’s to Aire Webster. We are glad you’re finally in the spotlight… we’ve been waiting to meet you!
