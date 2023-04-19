What Travis Barker’s kids REALLY think about stepmother Kourtney Kardashian

Having a stepmom can be pretty awkward, especially when yours is super famous.
What do Travis Barker’s kids REALLY think about him marrying Kourtney Kardashian? Their recent Happy Birthday posts seem to tell the full story.
Kravis forever
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been dating since 2021. The Blink-182 drummer was featured predominantly on the first two seasons of Kourtney’s revamped reality show The Kardashians.
Getting engaged during a lavish beach-side proposal, the famous pair ended up having not 1 but 3 weddings!
Tying the knot in California, Las Vegas AND Portofino, Italy, behind the scenes footage from their wedding can be seen on the Hulu special ‘Til Death Do Us Part.
Present at the wedding were both of Travis’ kids with ex Shanna Moakler. Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, seemed to be happy for the wedded couple – but do they really like being linked to the Kardashian?
Happy Birthday Kourtney
Kourtney Kardashian, founder of lemme, just celebrated her 44th birthday, and as usual received a ton of well wishes from fans, family members and fellow celebrities.
Both of Travis Barker’s kids gave a shout out to their stepmom, and from the looks of it, everything is gravy in Kardashianland.
Landon posted this short message, but the “love you so much” is VERY telling. He is definitely in support of his new stepmother.
Alabama was a little more long winded, writing a heartfelt message to her father’s new wife, calling her “Kourt” and mentioning that she has “such a beautiful aura.”
Mom vs. Step mom
One reason why it is so special that Barker’s kids are welcoming of Kourtney is that their biological mother, Shanna Moakler, hasn’t been as kind.
Recently telling the podcast Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel:
I really don’t have anything positive to say about it. It’s not because I’m bitter and I’m definitely not jealous. I think things that have been said and things that have been done are absolutely disgusting. I wish them nothing but the best and as long as they’re good to my kids, that’s all I care about. But I think the whole thing is really weird.
Sounds like the Kardashian IS good to Moakler’s kids so hopefully this all gets smoothed over soon!
