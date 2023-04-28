SOUTHERN CHARM Chelsea Meissner is pregnant!

Southern Charm star Chelsea Meissner may have moved on from the series but she has a big life update for her fans.
Find out about her recently announced pregnancy here, including details on her mysterious baby daddy!
Southern Charm
Southern Charm is a Bravo reality series that debuted in 2014. During its run we got to meet Chelsea Meissner, officially introduced as Austen Kroll’s girlfriend in season 5.
The laid back beauty eventually split from Kroll, but stayed on the series a little longer to cause some drama in season 6 as a friend of Cameran Eubanks Wimberly.
Southern Charm is now about to air its 9th season, and while Chelsea is no longer a part of it, she does have some exciting new updates for her fans.
Chelsea Meissner
Chelsea Meissner, 37, has just announced via Instagram that she is pregnant!
Based on the song selection by Jack Johnson we have to assume she already knows it’s a girl – adorable!
This is the first child for Meissner, and her post highlights her excitement:
The circle of life is a powerful thing. When Tyson passed, I knew I could never love another soul nearly as much unless I had a child of my own.. now here we are with one on the way. You just never know what God has in store for you. I’m so fortunate to have strong women in my life who have paved the road for me to motherhood and lucky to have one hell of a man! Here’s to a thick girl summer🥵
Who is Chelsea Meissner’s baby’s dad?
Meissner is not shy when it comes to talking about her boyfriend, whom she calls “one hell of a man!”
Though he doesn’t appear in her social media posts, she speaks highly of her mystery guy. Could it be Nick Dana, the professional sailor she was linked to from 2019 to 2022?
Whoever it is, he and Meissner are expecting their little girl in September 2023.
It looks as if Chelsea’s Southern Charm castmates are as pumped for her as we are, with Cameran Eubanks Wimberly being quick to comment:
I LOVE HER ALREADY!! P can’t wait for her Podna to arrive!! 💕 💕💓
Southern Charm season 9 will premiere this fall on Bravo, but will not include Meissner, so you’ll have to keep getting your updates with us!
