Khloe Kardashian’s Good American swim line celebrates bodies from XS-5X

Good American was cofounded by Khloe Kardashian in 2016, fulfilling her desire to find sexy, form fitting clothes that can be worn by women of many different sizes.
For the longest time Kardashian was bullied about her weight and not given the same types of outfits that were often presented to sisters Kim and Kourtney.
With her new swim line ‘Good Swim,‘ Khloe is outfitting a wide range of sizes in the sexiest neon beachwear we’ve ever seen!
Good American
Good American was built around the idea that every body is sexy. With their stretch fabric jeans and shapewear inspired bodysuits, Kardashian has built a super successful brand that caters to every shape.
Starcasm recently reported on their BOSSWEAR line, providing pieces elite enough for Kris Jenner to don in the boardroom.
GOOD AMERICAN ‘BOSSWEAR’ line; how to dress like Kris Jenner in the office
Often seen wearing the brand on shows like Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Hulu’s The Kardashians, it is awesome to know that the celebrity behind the clothing line actually backs up its mission.
If it’s ‘good’ enough for Khloe, sign us up!
Good Swim
The 2023 Good Swim collection has pieces that range from XS to 5X, something practically unhear of, especially in the world of bikinis.
Neon is the cohesive aspect of the swimsuits, with eye catching designs in bright colors like “knockout pink” and “atomic blue.”
The website features the suits on different bodies right from the landing page, giving the size inclusive brand credibility from the jump.
There are so many items from Khloe’s collection that we want to purchase. If you are interested in the Good American line, which starts at $39, we have some links below for you to buy your dream items for summer!
