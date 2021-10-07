90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Geoffrey Paschel has a new mug shot photo to add to his extensive collection.
The former reality star was booked into jail in Knoxville earlier today after being found guilty in court of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with an emergency call.
In his latest booking photo, Geoffrey appears a bit teary eyed as he poses wearing grey and white stripes. He is facing 8-30 years in prison on the felony aggravated kidnapping conviction. The other two charges carry much lesser sentences. Those shorter sentences will most likely be concurrent to the kidnapping sentence.
In an interview in May of 2020, Geoffrey revealed that he was offered a plea deal in which he would not have to serve any time if he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault.
From our interview recap:
Geoffrey explains that when he was arrested in June he was initially facing just a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault, which explains why he was able to leave the country and fly to Russia to film. “They tried to drop the charges, but the ‘victim’ [Geoffrey uses air quotes] didn’t want to drop it and she pressed forward. And then they offered me no punishment whatsoever just to have it on my record. I said ‘No! Absolutely not!’” Geoffrey was told that if he didn’t take the offer that they would convene a grand jury and “trump up the charges,” as Geoffrey put it.
“‘You do whatever the hell you want to do, I am not accepting anything other than a full exoneration,’” Geoffrey says he told the prosecutor. “So that’s what they did.” If you’re curious, the amended charges that Geoffrey is currently facing are aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with emergency call, and vandalism.
“I have everything that I need to exonerate me,” Geoffrey boasted at the time. “This is all just a ploy. This is all just an agenda to try to make me lose custody of my child.”
Getting back to the present… The unanimous guilty verdict was returned by a jury after a relatively short deliberation.
Here’s video of the verdict being read. Geoffrey can be seen removing a wedding ring after the verdict is read. It’s also interesting to note that his good friend Mary Wallace appears to be in the courtroom. She looks emotional as she accepts Geoffrey’s coat from his attorney before Geoffrey was handcuffed and escorted out of the courtroom.
I will end this post with links to our previous articles about Geoffrey, including the accusations of rape and sexual abuse by his wives.
