The Korean-made Netflix hit Squid Game is about the desperation of survival in a system rigged against you if you’re at the bottom, and the dark labyrinths of human psychology that lead us to become strangers even to ourselves. The Squid Game itself is gory for sure, but the most uncomfortable parts in the show may be the complex games played in the “real world.”
Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had to fight for a decade for his vision to come to fruition. His project was passed on for years, but the worldwide conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic made his show concept look more attractive to producers. It has certainly paid off, as the show has hit a nerve with the global zeitgeist, and led many to ask “Is the Squid Game real? Could the Squid Game really happen?”
While there is no real-world equivalent to the Squid Game depicted on the show, the fiction works so well because it’s rooted in real problems and experiences. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is no stranger to desperation. At some point he had to quit writing the script for Squid Game because he needed money and the only thing he had to sell was his laptop. He let it go for $675, according to the Wall Street Journal.
50-year-old Hwang came up with the idea over ten years ago while living with his mom and grandmother. At first, studios bristled at the dark premise of indebted people willing to die for a chance to win money. Now, it all seems more plausible as the gap between the rich and the poor has grown more and more over the years, with deadly consequences. The wealth gap isn’t just about differences in comfort and convenience, it’s often about life and death. The difference isn’t just on an individual level. There are rich countries and poor countries in our global economic ecosystem. Hwang has pointed out, according to the WSJ, that even vaccine rollouts are based on a countries’s wealth.