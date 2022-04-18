Former 90 Day Fiance star Michael Jessen is still trying to pick up the pieces after his split from estranged wife Juliana Custodio. In addition to going through a divorce and foreclosure, Michael reveals that he is now being sued by Sean Naso after Michael’s small Lhasa Apso mix dog bit him eight months ago.
For those who haven’t been keeping up, Sean Naso is the man who married Michael Jessen’s ex-wife, Sarah Jessen. Sean and Sarah moved in with Michael and Juliana during COVID, and they reportedly lived there rent free for 18 months. Michael’s current wife, Juliana Custodio, allegedly cheated on Michael with Sean during that 18-month period.
Michael shared the news about Sean suing him with an Instagram gallery post. “@the_real_naso is now suing me due to a bite from our dog Howard incurred during his time living with us,” Michael captioned the gallery, which included a letter from Sean’s attorney. “He lived rent-free and mostly expense-free in my home for 18 months and, of course, there was also that thing with my wife Juliana.”
Here are the contents of the April 6 letter, with Michael’s address redacted:
Re: Date of Accident: Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Dear Mr. Jessen:
Kindly be advised that I have been retained by Sean Naso relative to the injuries sustained as a result of a dog bite by one of your dogs at your residence located at [addresss redacted].
Please advise you insurance company of this claim as soon as possible. Failure to promptly notify your insurer of this claim could jeopardize you coverage.
Very truly yours,
Annaly Rodriguez
Case Manager
The gallery includes a photo of the dog that bit lil Naso. His name is Howard:
I checked court records and could find no record of the lawsuit being officially filed yet.
Sean Naso files for divorce from Sarah Jessen
Speaking of court records, Sean and Sarah’s split is in the process of becoming official. Sean Naso officially filed for divorce on March 21 of this year.
There has been no additional actions other than the initial filing and resulting docket entries for that day. There are also no upcoming hearing dates listed.
Sean Naso is representing himself in the divorce, and he lists his address as an apartment in Stamford. Sarah has has no information listed in regards to an attorney or address. I assume that could be because she has yet to respond to the filing.
The divorce filing comes less than a year after Sarah was diagnosed with breast cancer. In between surgeries, Sarah revealed that Sean had written a song for her titled “All the Ways.” That song is not to be confused with Sean’s song “California,” which featured Juliana in the music video.
Sean Naso being sued for car accident
As we previously reported, Sean Naso and Sarah Jessen are currently defendants in another civil lawsuit stemming from a vehicle accident while Sean was driving. From our January 19 article:
Sarah and her husband, Sean Naso, were both sued in March of 2021 after Sean crashed Sarah’s Dodge 1500 truck into another vehicle in March of 2019. The lawsuit alleges that the driver of the other vehicle sustained injuries that included a concussion, whiplash, traumatic brain injury and a fractured wrist.
There is no indication that Sarah was present at the time of the accident. She is named as a co-defendant because the truck was in her name.
The lawsuit is still active. In the latest docket entry, the plaintiff adds a sore hip to the list of injuries caused by the accident. “As he has done physical therapy, he now has left hip pain,” the amended complaint explains.
There is a trial management conference scheduled for July 28.
Michael Jessen’s foreclosure case is still in the process. The latest docket entry is a mediator’s report filed on April 12. The mediator states in the report that the parties would benefit from further mediation.
Juliana is still pregnant, still with her new boyfriend Ben, and still living in Germany.
