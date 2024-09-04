BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Loren is divorced with 2 kids

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 star Loren shared details about his difficulties growing up as a “gynosexual” in Washington during the Premiere. He also shared A LOT of information about his sexual preferences.

However, Loren left out some pretty important information about his background: he was married and has two children!

Loren’s marriage, kids and divorce details

According to court documents, Loren married a woman in Washington on Halloween in 2011. Loren was 21 years old at the time, his bride was 19.

The marriage lasted a little more than two years before Loren’s ex filed for divorce on December 30, 2013.

Loren and his ex have two children together — a girl and a boy. At the time of the divorce filing, their daughter was 3 years old and their son was not yet 1. Very simple math indicates they had their daughter before getting married.

The couple’s divorce dragged out for almost as long as their marriage. The Decree of Dissolution was filed in October of 2015.

Loren pays child support

Last month, Loren started a GoFundMe campaign to create an “LGBT community center in the Philippines…offering housing, education and connection to those who seek help.” The campaign has a goal of $10,000 with no donations so far.

(It appears Loren always has a GoFundMe going. His previous GoFundMe was for a “transgender owned coffee shop in the Philippines.” It ended by default after being up for a year. The listing is no longer available to view. As of December of 2023 the campaign had received no donations.)

“Nothing is more important to me then helping others,” Loren writes in the new campaign description, “but I have an evil ex wife and fight just to make rent, but plan on finding a way to devote my life to charity.”

According to court documents, Loren’s “evil ex wife” filed a motion to modify child support in June of 2019. An order to adjust child support was approved later the same month.

The new order requires Loren to pay $767 a month. He is also required to split shared costs like uninsured medical expenses, daycare, and long distance travel expenses.

According to the filing, Loren’s income was based on a minimum because he was “voluntarily under-employed” at the time.

When was Loren in the Philippines? Is he back in the US?

Based on Loren’s Facebook posts, he was in the Philippines for roughly three weeks in November of 2023. He is currently back in the United States.

Loren posted a lot of photos and video clips on Facebook during his time in the Philippines, but I could only find one photo that *might* be Faith.

Loren shared a post on the day he was flying out of the Philippines and he tagged three people he enjoyed meeting. Faith was not one of them.

In January of this year, Loren’s ex wife shared a TikTok post about a long list of issues she was struggling with at the time, including having to “follow up on why child support stopped.”

On a positive note, her message would imply that Loren was paying his child support payments. However, it seems his trip to the Philippines may have contributed to a pause.

According to Loren’s Facebook posts, he is currently working a couple jobs in Las Vegas, including one at a retail chain store. He is looking for another job in hopes of finding an employer willing to sponsor a H-1B visa for someone from another country. He didn’t reveal any details about the identity of the person.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









